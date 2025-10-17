$41.640.12
The relevant committee recommended the draft Budget-2026 for the first reading: consideration is expected on October 21-22
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 3484 views
VR Committee on National Security assessed the level of mobilization in UkraineVideo
Exclusive
11:59 AM • 10120 views
Olena Sosedka: We learned through practice, and they learned on TikTok. Why do children know more about money than we did at their age?
11:57 AM • 9600 views
Hungary must execute ICC arrest warrant for Putin - German Foreign Ministry
11:03 AM • 13066 views
Active cyclone to bring rains and cold snap to Ukraine: weather forecast until the end of the week
Exclusive
October 17, 08:14 AM • 20036 views
What is Ukraine counting on?: a member of the national security committee on the possibility of providing Tomahawk amid Zelenskyy's meeting with Trump
Exclusive
October 17, 07:15 AM • 45057 views
AI in modern weapons: why the topic has become relevant, and what risks it carriesPhoto
October 17, 05:53 AM • 28517 views
The enemy lost 29,000 servicemen in September: Syrskyi on the disruption of the Russian spring-summer offensive campaign
October 16, 09:15 PM • 59021 views
"We need them too": Trump made a statement regarding the transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine
October 16, 07:40 PM • 61476 views
Zelenskyy arrived in Washington to meet with Donald TrumpVideo
"Even drivers and medics are guilty": a court in Rostov-on-Don sentenced 15 Aidar fighters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1672 views

Ukrainian prisoners were sentenced to imprisonment for terms ranging from 15 to 21 years on charges of "terrorism" and "violent seizure of power."

"Even drivers and medics are guilty": a court in Rostov-on-Don sentenced 15 Aidar fighters

A court in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, has sentenced captured soldiers of the "Aidar" unit of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. They received sentences ranging from 15 to 21 years in prison, UNN reports, citing "Mediazona."

Details

The accused were 15 Ukrainian prisoners of war from the "Aidar" battalion. The occupiers accused them of the following "crimes":

  • "participation in a terrorist organization";
    • "violent seizure of power";
      • "undergoing training for terrorist purposes."

        Not only "Aidar" soldiers who fought with weapons in their hands, but also drivers and medics were recognized as "criminals." According to the Russian invaders, providing medical assistance to servicemen "ensured the combat capability of the unit and its combat readiness to perform assigned tasks."

        The Southern District Military Court in Rostov-on-Don handed down the following sentences to the Ukrainian prisoners:

        • Dmytro Fedchenko was sentenced to 15 years of strict regime;
          • Andriy Sholik, Vitaliy Krokhalev, and Vyacheslav Baidyuk - to 16 years;
            • Volodymyr Makarenko and Ihor Hayokha - to 18 years;
              • Mykola Chupryna, Taras Radchenko, Semen Zabayrachny, Serhiy Nikityuk, Oleksandr Taranets, and Vladyslav Yermolinsky - to 20 years;
                • Vitaliy Hruzynov, Roman Nedostup, and Serhiy Kalinchenko - to 21 years.

                  In addition, two women who have already returned to Ukraine as part of a prisoner exchange were involved in this case. These are medics Liliya Prutyan and Maryna Mishchenko.

                  Recall

                  Russian occupiers sentenced another defender of Mariupol. This refers to Yevhen Vintovkin, a serviceman of the "Azov" unit of the National Guard of Ukraine: he was accused of allegedly killing a person for "pro-Russian views."

                  Yevhen Ustimenko

                  War in Ukraine
                  War in Ukraine
                  Life imprisonment
                  National Guard of Ukraine
                  Ukraine