Evacuation trains from Pokrovsk canceled: change of departure station

Due to the complication of the security situation, evacuation trains for residents of Donetsk region will now depart from Pavlohrad instead of Pokrovsk, said Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk RMA, on Thursday, UNN reports.

Evacuation trains are changing their departure point! Until September 5, evacuation trains were departing for safer regions of Ukraine from Pokrovsk. Now, due to the deteriorating security situation, the departure station will be Pavlohrad in the Dnipro region. The evacuation of civilians from Donetsk region continues. I once again urge everyone to take advantage of this opportunity! - Filashkin wrote on Telegram.

According to him, local administrations should develop logistical routes for evacuation buses to minimize difficulties for residents of Donetsk region who want to evacuate.

Earlier , the Myrnohrad City Military Administration reported on Facebook that "due to the complication of the security situation, boarding of evacuation trains from Pokrovsk station (Donetsk region) has been canceled.

