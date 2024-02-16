Evacuation of people in Kupyansk district accelerated amid increased number of shelling by russian federation - Sinegubov

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 52643 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 114680 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 120393 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 162619 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164186 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 265598 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176479 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166765 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148568 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 236136 views

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 76323 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 53890 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 89554 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

01:39 AM • 49937 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 29941 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 265598 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 236136 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 221640 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 247111 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 233412 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 114680 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 97011 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100052 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 116628 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117318 views
Evacuation of people in Kupyansk district accelerated amid increased number of shelling by russian federation - Sinegubov

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29356 views

Due to intensified shelling by russian troops, more and more people are evacuating from the settlements of Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region.

Against the backdrop of increased shelling by the russian Federation of civilian settlements in the Kharkiv region, including Kupyansk district, there are more people willing to evacuate the area. This was stated by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports.

Details

He clarified that in the Kupyansk sector, evacuations are more active, with 27 settlements being evacuated.

People realize that we are talking about their lives. We have evacuated more than 1000 people from this area in a month, including 60 children

- Syniehubov said.

He added that the humanitarian center of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration has more than 20 volunteer groups that are actively involved in the evacuation of people.

In addition, the head of KHOVA noted that over the past month, an increase in attacks on civilian settlements has been recorded in the Kharkiv region. Strikes are being carried out both in Kupyansk and in the settlements in Kupyansk district.

Recall

In Kharkiv region, russian troops shelled the village of Chornewith multiple rocket launchers yesterday, hitting a car with civilians, three people were killed and two injured.

Yevlash names the hottest spot on the Kupyansko-Lymanskyi direction14.02.24, 10:28 • 26160 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
chuhuivChuhuiv
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

