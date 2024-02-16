Evacuation of people in Kupyansk district accelerated amid increased number of shelling by russian federation - Sinegubov

Against the backdrop of increased shelling by the russian Federation of civilian settlements in the Kharkiv region, including Kupyansk district, there are more people willing to evacuate the area. This was stated by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports.

Details

He clarified that in the Kupyansk sector, evacuations are more active, with 27 settlements being evacuated.

People realize that we are talking about their lives. We have evacuated more than 1000 people from this area in a month, including 60 children - Syniehubov said.

He added that the humanitarian center of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration has more than 20 volunteer groups that are actively involved in the evacuation of people.

In addition, the head of KHOVA noted that over the past month, an increase in attacks on civilian settlements has been recorded in the Kharkiv region. Strikes are being carried out both in Kupyansk and in the settlements in Kupyansk district.

Recall

In Kharkiv region, russian troops shelled the village of Chornewith multiple rocket launchers yesterday, hitting a car with civilians, three people were killed and two injured.

