Yevlash names the hottest spot on the Kupyansko-Lymanskyi direction

Currently, the hottest spot is near the village of Terny in the Liman sector. The enemy is focusing its attention there and is pulling up its reserves. This was reported by the head of the press service of the operational and strategic grouping of troops "Khortytsia" Ilya Yevlash during a telethon, the correspondent of UNN reports.

Details

When asked where the most intense war is going on, if we take the area from Dvorichna to Bilohorivka in the Kupyansk-Lyman direction, Yevlash answered:

"Today I personally spoke with our intelligence and according to their information the hottest spot is near the village of Terny. The enemy is focusing its attention there, pulling up its reserves using all available weapons, artillery, aviation, mortars, tanks and small arms."

According to him, the Russians are attacking near Terny and are trying to reach the Black Horse River.

This is currently the hottest spot, the so-called Torsky Ridge, where they are focusing their attention and where the main enemy forces are concentrated. Our soldiers are using initiative and creative approach to stop the enemy and are making every effort to repel and drain the enemy's offensive potential with the available forces and ammunition - Yevlash said.

He noted that the Ukrainian military is now strategically on the defensive and is doing its best to inflict irreparable losses on the enemy.

Addendum

Earlier, the President announced the reinforcement of military operations in the Avdiivka, Kupiansk and Lyman sectors with drones and electronic warfare.