Exclusives
EU's top diplomat: Russia 'has no right' to concessions from Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 710 views

EU's top diplomat Kaja Kallas stated that Russia has no right to receive concessions from Ukraine, as this provokes aggression. She emphasized that lasting peace requires certain elements, and succumbing to aggression is dangerous for everyone.

EU's top diplomat: Russia 'has no right' to concessions from Ukraine

The aggressor cannot be rewarded, as this provokes even more aggression, warned EU diplomacy chief Kaja Kallas, and pointed out that Russia "has no right" to receive any concessions from Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to The Guardian and Sky News.

Details

Speaking on the sidelines of the EU-Indo-Pacific ministerial forum, Kallas, as The Guardian notes, emphasized that "for any peace to be sustainable, it must have certain elements."

"If you just give in to aggression, then you provoke even more aggression, and that is dangerous," Kallas said.

"This is dangerous not only for us in Europe, but also for our Indo-Pacific partners, because all those countries around that may have an appetite for neighbors' territories will understand that it's okay, it pays off. And this is a very dangerous moment for everyone," she pointed out.

As Sky News notes, Kallas touched upon the topic of a US peace agreement for Ukraine.

Kallas said that Russia "has no right" to receive any concessions from Ukraine, and that it is up to Ukraine to decide on the terms of any peace agreement.

Both Europe and Ukraine want peace, but cannot simply give in to aggression, Kallas said.

As the publication points out, earlier today Kallas stated that the EU would support any peace plan for Ukraine if it brought lasting and just peace, and if it included the participation of Ukraine and the EU.

Europe rushes to respond to US-Russia peace plan with 'crisis meeting' on Saturday - FT21.11.25, 13:38 • 1774 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
The Diplomat
Kaya Kallas
The Guardian
European Union
Europe
Ukraine