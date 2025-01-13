ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 10340 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 137654 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 122068 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 130146 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 130873 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 165446 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109721 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 159637 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104314 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113896 views

Eurovision Song Contest 2025: the tenth finalist of the national selection can be chosen in Diia until January 17

Eurovision Song Contest 2025: the tenth finalist of the national selection can be chosen in Diia until January 17

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28154 views

Ukrainians can vote for the last finalist of the national selection for the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 via the Diia app. The voting will last until 10:00 on January 17, with 10 performers to choose from.

A new poll has been launched in the Diia app to select the tenth finalist of the national selection for the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest. This was announced by the Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov on Monday in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

"Diya has a new poll - decide who will become the tenth participant of the National Selection and compete for participation in Eurovision from Ukraine," said Fedorov.

To take part in the voting, go to the Services section and select Polls.

Voting will last until 10:00 on January 17.

This will determine who will be the last participant in the final and compete for the right to represent Ukraine at Eurovision 2025.

In Diya, the participants are presented in the following order:

  • ENLEO - SUPERNOVA
    • MUAYAD - AMNESIA
      • BRYKULETS - “Crystal”
        • Ranrawi - Anymore
          • GRISANA - Kohoney
            • Listen to Sasha - “Live”
              • MON FIA - Dive Inside
                • YAGODY - “BramaYa”
                  • Starykova Hrystyna - Rise
                    • FIINKA - “Culture”

                      Recall

                      The jury for the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 has been selected in "Diya". The three leaders are: Jamala with 35.28% of the votes (156,048 votes), Serhiy Tanchynets with 20.24% (89,516 votes) and Kateryna Pavlenko with 11.84% (52,359 votes).

                      Yulia Havryliuk

                      Yulia Havryliuk

                      SocietyCulture
                      mykhailo-fedorovMikhail Fedorov
                      ukraineUkraine

