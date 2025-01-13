Eurovision Song Contest 2025: the tenth finalist of the national selection can be chosen in Diia until January 17

A new poll has been launched in the Diia app to select the tenth finalist of the national selection for the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest. This was announced by the Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov on Monday in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

"Diya has a new poll - decide who will become the tenth participant of the National Selection and compete for participation in Eurovision from Ukraine," said Fedorov.

To take part in the voting, go to the Services section and select Polls.

Voting will last until 10:00 on January 17.

This will determine who will be the last participant in the final and compete for the right to represent Ukraine at Eurovision 2025.

In Diya, the participants are presented in the following order:

ENLEO - SUPERNOVA

MUAYAD - AMNESIA

BRYKULETS - “Crystal”

Ranrawi - Anymore

GRISANA - Kohoney

Listen to Sasha - “Live”

MON FIA - Dive Inside

YAGODY - “BramaYa”

Starykova Hrystyna - Rise

FIINKA - “Culture”

Recall

The jury for the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 has been selected in "Diya". The three leaders are: Jamala with 35.28% of the votes (156,048 votes), Serhiy Tanchynets with 20.24% (89,516 votes) and Kateryna Pavlenko with 11.84% (52,359 votes).