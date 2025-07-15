$41.780.04
July 14, 07:52 PM • 12030 views
Eurovision 2026: Vienna and Innsbruck compete for the right to host the contest

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1594 views

The Austrian broadcaster ORF has started negotiations with Innsbruck and Vienna regarding hosting Eurovision 2026. The final decision is expected in the second half of August after the cities refine their concepts.

Eurovision 2026: Vienna and Innsbruck compete for the right to host the contest

The Austrian public broadcaster ORF announced that it has started negotiations on holding Eurovision with two cities - Innsbruck and Vienna. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Eurovision website.

Details

It is noted that all cities had the opportunity to apply for hosting Eurovision 2026. The Austrian broadcaster ORF announced on July 14 that it had started negotiations with Innsbruck and Vienna after visiting the Olympiaworld and Stadthalle locations, respectively.

Vienna and Innsbruck submitted two very interesting applications. In principle, both cities have the appropriate conditions to host the world's largest television entertainment event. We look forward to the next steps and further exchange of information in the coming weeks

- commented ORF Director General Roland Weissmann on the upcoming negotiations.

Currently, cities have been invited to refine their concepts and submit final applications. The final decision on the host city of the competition is expected in the second half of August.

Recall

Johannes Pietsch (JJ) expressed his desire to hold Eurovision in Vienna next year without Israel's participation, calling for reforms in the voting system and transparency of the competition.

Austria won Eurovision 2025. Ukraine entered the top ten18.05.25, 01:01 • 61489 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

