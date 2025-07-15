Eurovision 2026: Vienna and Innsbruck compete for the right to host the contest

The Austrian public broadcaster ORF announced that it has started negotiations on holding Eurovision with two cities - Innsbruck and Vienna. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Eurovision website.

It is noted that all cities had the opportunity to apply for hosting Eurovision 2026. The Austrian broadcaster ORF announced on July 14 that it had started negotiations with Innsbruck and Vienna after visiting the Olympiaworld and Stadthalle locations, respectively.

Vienna and Innsbruck submitted two very interesting applications. In principle, both cities have the appropriate conditions to host the world's largest television entertainment event. We look forward to the next steps and further exchange of information in the coming weeks - commented ORF Director General Roland Weissmann on the upcoming negotiations.

Currently, cities have been invited to refine their concepts and submit final applications. The final decision on the host city of the competition is expected in the second half of August.

