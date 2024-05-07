Eurovision 2024: Swedish artist performs with a Palestinian headscarf on his hand

During his performance at the opening of the Eurovision Song Contest semifinals on Tuesday night, Swedish artist Erik Saade stood on stage with a Palestinian scarf tied around his arm, UNN reports with reference to AR.

Details

Saadeh, who participated in the Eurovision Song Contest in 2011, performed the song like the previous two contestants. During the performance, he wore a kufiya tied around his arm, which he used to hold the microphone.

AddendumAddendum

Earlier, he stated that he was performing at the Eurovision Song Contest to protest Israel's permission to participate in the contest.

alyona alyona and Jerry Heil performed at the Eurovision Song Contest 2024