European Parliament sues EU Council over SAFE defense program: what is known

$41.360.10
48.320.15
ukenru
August 20, 03:55 PM • 14808 views
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 51791 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
August 20, 09:46 AM • 35989 views
Reorganization of the Ministry of National Unity: The Ministry of Social Policy explained whether this will affect the policy regarding IDPs
Exclusive
August 20, 09:29 AM • 62884 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
August 20, 08:14 AM • 235127 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhoto
Exclusive
August 20, 06:54 AM • 79274 views
MP Nimchenko robbed in supermarket parking lot
August 20, 06:49 AM • 74380 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff: security guarantees will be the starting point for Ukrainians in any peace agreement
August 19, 09:51 PM • 69643 views
About 10 European countries have agreed to send their troops to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 229942 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:09 PM • 181922 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
1.7m/s
60%
744mm
Popular news
Murder on the funicular: Prosecutor General Kravchenko revealed new details of the caseAugust 20, 02:27 PM • 5442 views
"Poroshenko cannot dictate to Ukraine how to negotiate, because under him the army was plundered, the Russian language was defended, and he himself served in the UOC-MP" - veteranAugust 20, 03:26 PM • 7086 views
Estonia agreed to send a company of peacekeepers to UkraineAugust 20, 04:54 PM • 3694 views
Poland will not send its troops to Ukraine - Minister of Defense05:07 PM • 11621 views
Drone attack: explosions heard in Kyiv08:48 PM • 10312 views
Publications
As early as 2020, MPs warned about a legal conflict that has now deprived bank shareholders of access to justiceAugust 20, 12:11 PM • 31202 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 51787 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
Exclusive
August 20, 09:29 AM • 62882 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhotoAugust 20, 08:14 AM • 235125 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 229941 views
Actual people
Ruslan Kravchenko
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Washington, D.C.
Europe
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Halle Berry celebrated her 59th birthday in Bora Bora and shared stunning bikini photos PhotoAugust 20, 12:51 PM • 21735 views
Valentino Appoints Riccardo Bellini as New CEOAugust 20, 12:45 PM • 19965 views
Star Wars star shared that he considered emigrating due to Trump's re-electionAugust 20, 11:47 AM • 21731 views
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" NameAugust 20, 09:18 AM • 51043 views
Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global showAugust 20, 08:11 AM • 61848 views
Actual
Pistol
Cruise missile
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Diia (service)
Oil

European Parliament sues EU Council over SAFE defense program: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10 views

The European Parliament has filed a lawsuit against the EU Council for excluding it from the approval process of the "Security for Europe" (SAFE) defense program. The €150 billion program was approved without consultation with the EP, which caused outrage.

European Parliament sues EU Council over SAFE defense program: what is known

The European Parliament (EP) has filed a lawsuit with the European Court of Justice against the Council of the EU over its exclusion from the approval process for the "Security for Europe" (SAFE) defense program. This was reported by Euractiv, informs UNN.

Details

The EP press service told the publication that in an attempt to develop Europe's defense industry and encourage EU states to rearm, the European Commission introduced an emergency procedure bypassing the EP.

The €150 billion SAFE defense loan program was proposed by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in March to start spending as quickly as possible. In May, EU ministers gave final approval without consulting the European Parliament

- the article states.

It is indicated that eighteen EU countries have currently officially expressed interest in receiving loans totaling at least 127 billion euros. At the same time, to avoid EP approval, von der Leyen allegedly used Article 122 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the EU, which is usually intended for emergencies such as the Covid-19 pandemic, which accelerates the legislative process, significantly reducing the time for discussions in the EP.

The use of Article 122 for SAFE as a legal basis, in the Parliament's opinion, was procedurally incorrect and simply unnecessary. This undermines democratic legitimacy in the eyes of the public, and there is no parliament in the world that would accept this

- the publication quotes a representative of the EU press service.

It is noted that in a letter to von der Leyen, EP President Roberta Metsola warned that the European Commission could be sued. In turn, von der Leyen rejected the complaint, arguing that the use of the emergency clause is "fully justified" because SAFE is an "exceptional and temporary response to an urgent and existential challenge."

Recall

In June, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called for the use of 150 billion euros from the SAFE program to help Ukraine's defense. In this context, the politician emphasized that member states can also take SAFE loans and invest in Ukrainian defense.

Ukraine offers Poland the EU SAFE instrument within defense cooperation13.08.25, 13:18 • 4254 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World