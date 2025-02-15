European leaders went to think: Zelensky on 1.5 million army while Ukraine is not in NATO

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 3554 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 47472 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 71948 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 105467 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 74457 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 117209 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101015 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113059 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116705 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153190 views

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 109938 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 86563 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 53611 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 81921 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 41036 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 105467 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 117209 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 153190 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 143870 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 176214 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 41036 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 81921 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134190 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136094 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164360 views
European leaders went to think: Zelensky on 1.5 million army while Ukraine is not in NATO

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25467 views

The President of Ukraine discussed with European leaders the idea of creating an army of 1.5 million troops before joining NATO. A map of the deployment of foreign troops has been developed as part of security guarantees.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that European leaders have "gone away" to think about the idea of providing Ukraine with an army of 1.5 million until Ukraine is in NATO. He told reporters about this at the Munich Security Conference, UNN reports.

"We are talking about an army that will be able to really defend against a Russian offensive. It could be a million, it could be a million three hundred, a million and a half. We are talking about serious numbers. This is not 50, not 100, not 200 thousand," Zelensky said.

He explained that 50-200 thousand soldiers would definitely not be able to defend Ukraine from a possible repeat offensive.

So everyone understands this. European leaders have started to think about it. I think we will hold several consultations, realizing that there is a big question of money, opportunities, because it is a lot of money

- Zelensky said.

Swedish PM on sending European troops to Ukraine: we need to think about what will happen if they are shelled15.02.25, 15:08 • 24521 view

Addendum

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the issue of foreign military contingent is considered as part of security guarantees for Ukraine. According to him, a map has already been developed with the deployment and types of partner troops that could be involved in the defense of the country. According to him, an army of 1.5 million people is needed to defend the country outside NATO.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
natoNATO
munichMunich
swedenSweden
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising