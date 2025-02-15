European leaders went to think: Zelensky on 1.5 million army while Ukraine is not in NATO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that European leaders have "gone away" to think about the idea of providing Ukraine with an army of 1.5 million until Ukraine is in NATO. He told reporters about this at the Munich Security Conference, UNN reports.

"We are talking about an army that will be able to really defend against a Russian offensive. It could be a million, it could be a million three hundred, a million and a half. We are talking about serious numbers. This is not 50, not 100, not 200 thousand," Zelensky said.

He explained that 50-200 thousand soldiers would definitely not be able to defend Ukraine from a possible repeat offensive.

So everyone understands this. European leaders have started to think about it. I think we will hold several consultations, realizing that there is a big question of money, opportunities, because it is a lot of money - Zelensky said.

Addendum

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the issue of foreign military contingent is considered as part of security guarantees for Ukraine. According to him, a map has already been developed with the deployment and types of partner troops that could be involved in the defense of the country. According to him, an army of 1.5 million people is needed to defend the country outside NATO.