European leaders pressured Trump on support for Ukraine - The Guardian

European leaders at the meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" in Paris "desperately tried to ensure" that US President Donald Trump would not remain indifferent to Russia's war against Ukraine, but they failed to turn Trump's stated disappointment with Putin into an attempt to pressure the Russian economy. The Guardian writes about this, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that the meeting of 35 leaders of the "Coalition of the Willing" – mostly European countries – aimed to finalize the coordination of security guarantees and appeal to the US President for support, which, in the opinion of Europeans, is vital for such guarantees to be viable.

Europe has been hoping for months that Trump would activate long-promised large-scale economic sanctions against countries importing Russian oil. The 50% tariffs that the US imposed against India, partly for importing Russian oil, seem to have brought ... Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi even closer to China and Russia - the authors point out.

They recall that the "Coalition of the Willing" includes about 30 countries that support Ukraine, mostly European, as well as Canada, Australia, and Japan. It has met repeatedly at military and political levels, but has not published any detailed action plan, which "reflects internal disagreements and uncertainty about the nature of the US contribution."

A kind of breakthrough was the plan for Europeans to buy American weapons for use in Ukraine, which began to bear fruit. ... Funding came from Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway, and the US, but the financial contribution of each country is not disclosed - the article says.

At the same time, the publication notes that there are signs that Western sanctions are affecting the Russian economy, which is "sharply slowing down under the pressure of high interest rates needed to curb inflation."

Recall

According to Axios, Donald Trump at a virtual meeting accused European leaders of financing the war by buying Russian oil. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen denied the accusations, emphasizing a significant reduction in imports.

