European Commission President and Canadian Prime Minister discussed strengthening economic and defense cooperation

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen held a telephone conversation with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, during which they discussed strengthening economic and strategic cooperation between the EU and Canada. This is reported by UNN with reference to the website of the European Commission.

Details

It is noted that the main topics of the conversation were strengthening the competitiveness of both economies in the context of changes in global trade and economic instability. The leaders also discussed the development of a strategic partnership and the expansion of cooperation between the European Union and the countries of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.

The parties noted the success of the recent EU-Canada summit and the progress achieved in implementing joint initiatives. Particular attention was paid to cooperation in the areas of industrial policy, digital trade, critical raw materials, and clean technologies.

In addition, von der Leyen and Carney discussed new opportunities for joint work in the field of defense procurement and production within the framework of the new Security and Defense Partnership.

The leaders agreed to maintain close contact and continue active cooperation.

Trump's Customs War with the EU: How will it end and how will it affect Ukraine?