European Commission President and Canadian Prime Minister discussed strengthening economic and defense cooperation

$41.780.04
48.840.13
ukenru
"Agreed to call each other more often": Zelenskyy had a "very good conversation" with Trump
July 14, 07:52 PM • 10003 views
"Agreed to call each other more often": Zelenskyy had a "very good conversation" with Trump
July 14, 06:23 PM • 20224 views
"Colossal experience will definitely be useful": Zelenskyy hinted at Shmyhal's appointment as Minister of Defense
July 14, 04:21 PM • 31369 views
"He's nice in conversations, but at night missiles fly": Trump said Putin deceived everyone but him
July 14, 03:55 PM • 38366 views
17 Patriot systems are already being prepared for shipment to Ukraine - Trump
July 14, 03:24 PM • 35718 views
Trump announces 100% tariffs on Russia if no ceasefire agreement in Ukraine within 50 days
July 14, 03:00 PM • 31991 views
To be announced soon: Svyrydenko on proposals for cabinet members
Exclusive
July 14, 02:00 PM • 30321 views
Bitcoin breaks record again: what's behind the coin's surge and what to expect next - explained by fintech expert Olena Sosiedka
July 14, 01:52 PM • 49005 views
Zelenskyy's Cabinet 3.0: how the Ukrainian government will change
Exclusive
July 14, 01:34 PM • 45985 views
Aircraft manufacturing remains outside Defence City: industry warns of risks of losing potential
July 14, 12:42 PM • 23711 views
Ministers' dismissal is planned for Wednesday, appointments and voting for Thursday - MP
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
1.4m/s
68%
747mm
Popular news
This week, Parliament is set to unblock the ARMA reform, which the Duma "fears"July 14, 04:13 PM • 35349 views
Fico responded to Fiala's letter on the 18th package of sanctions: "Respect the Slovak national-state interest"July 14, 04:35 PM • 11093 views
Trump announced a deal with NATO on arms supplies to UkraineJuly 14, 04:51 PM • 6400 views
In Kharkiv, a 17-year-old boy was detained on suspicion of murdering and dismembering a peer.July 14, 04:53 PM • 11860 views
Putin issued a decree on the total Russification of the entire population of the Russian Federation - foreign intelligenceJuly 14, 05:21 PM • 12538 views
Publications
This week, Parliament is set to unblock the ARMA reform, which the Duma "fears"July 14, 04:13 PM • 35435 views
Zelenskyy's Cabinet 3.0: how the Ukrainian government will changeJuly 14, 01:52 PM • 49005 views
Aircraft manufacturing remains outside Defence City: industry warns of risks of losing potential
Exclusive
July 14, 01:34 PM • 45985 views
VRU experts criticized the revised draft law on regulating the activities of the Deposit Guarantee FundJuly 14, 11:15 AM • 68870 views
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 287274 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Boris Pistorius
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Sumy
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
New "Superman" surpasses "Man of Steel" in box office, despite criticism from MAGA supportersJuly 14, 11:18 AM • 44577 views
18th-century ship found in Dubrovnik during pipeline constructionJuly 13, 10:58 AM • 49487 views
Former British PM installs half-million-pound pool with "invisible" floor at his estateJuly 13, 08:31 AM • 46040 views
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free timeJuly 12, 02:30 PM • 131344 views
Justin Bieber returns with the album Swag, which includes personal dramaJuly 11, 03:54 PM • 94206 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
TikTok
Instagram
Facebook
Financial Times

European Commission President and Canadian Prime Minister discussed strengthening economic and defense cooperation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 236 views

The President of the European Commission and the Prime Minister of Canada discussed strengthening economic and strategic cooperation. The leaders focused on competitiveness, defense procurement, and clean technologies.

European Commission President and Canadian Prime Minister discussed strengthening economic and defense cooperation

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen held a telephone conversation with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, during which they discussed strengthening economic and strategic cooperation between the EU and Canada. This is reported by UNN with reference to the website of the European Commission.

Details

It is noted that the main topics of the conversation were strengthening the competitiveness of both economies in the context of changes in global trade and economic instability. The leaders also discussed the development of a strategic partnership and the expansion of cooperation between the European Union and the countries of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.

The parties noted the success of the recent EU-Canada summit and the progress achieved in implementing joint initiatives. Particular attention was paid to cooperation in the areas of industrial policy, digital trade, critical raw materials, and clean technologies.

In addition, von der Leyen and Carney discussed new opportunities for joint work in the field of defense procurement and production within the framework of the new Security and Defense Partnership.

The leaders agreed to maintain close contact and continue active cooperation.

Trump's Customs War with the EU: How will it end and how will it affect Ukraine?09.07.25, 07:26 • 211342 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

EconomyNews of the World
European Commission
European Union
Canada
Ursula von der Leyen
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9