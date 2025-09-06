European Commission fined Google almost 3 billion euros: the reason named

The European Commission (EC) has fined the American technology company Google 2.95 billion euros for violating EU competition rules in the advertising technology market. This was reported by the EC press service, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the EC investigation found that Google gave preference to its own online advertising services "to the detriment of competitors providing advertising technologies, advertisers, and online publishers."

Such Google activity has continued "at least since 2014," the European Commission's statement says.

With its decision, the EU executive body not only imposed a fine of almost 3 billion euros but also obliged Google to cease its anti-competitive behavior. The company has 60 days to inform the European Commission about the measures it will take to this end.

Recall

Google must pay $425.7 million to nearly 100 million users for privacy violations. The corporation is considering appealing.

Court allows Google not to sell its web browser, but obliges it to share data with competitors - BBC