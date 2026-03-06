European Commission criticizes Zelenskyy for threats to "give Orban's address to the Armed Forces of Ukraine"

$43.810.09
50.900.07
ukenru
03:23 PM • 172 views
Russia is preparing an offensive in Donetsk region in spring - ZelenskyyVideo
01:05 PM • 10170 views
Ukraine-US-Russia talks continue, with further progress expected in coming weeks - Witkoff
12:50 PM • 19597 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran
12:20 PM • 12190 views
The government has taken up the issue of rising fuel prices - Svyrydenko named the steps
11:26 AM • 16442 views
Politico: model for Ukraine's accelerated accession in EU 'have been scuttled'
10:48 AM • 16936 views
Zelenskyy announced the second stage of the exchange - another 300 Ukrainian defenders are returning from Russian captivityPhoto
09:57 AM • 17671 views
Ukrainians should not travel to Hungary - Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued recommendations after the detention of armored vehicles
09:32 AM • 18478 views
Ukraine's international reserves "shrank" by 5% - NBU says, due to currency sales and debt repayment
Exclusive
March 6, 09:22 AM • 16006 views
Buckwheat prices and whether there will be enough reserves to last until the new harvest - forecast
March 6, 07:00 AM • 14290 views
US and Qatar discuss acquisition of Ukrainian interceptor drones against Iranian "Shaheds" - Reuters
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
2.2m/s
64%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
European Commission proposes changes to enlargement rules for accelerated accession of UkraineMarch 6, 06:05 AM • 10032 views
Hungary says it detained Ukrainians with armored cars in 'money laundering' case09:52 AM • 14199 views
Where to go in Kyiv on the weekend - event announcements09:52 AM • 23325 views
The StopOdrex website, featuring patient stories from the scandalous Odrex clinic, has resumed operations11:16 AM • 14468 views
Fabricated criminal proceedings harm the reputation of Ukrainian companies on the international stage01:09 PM • 9084 views
Publications
How the war around Iran threatens food security - Dubai is running out of food supplies02:46 PM • 2612 views
Fabricated criminal proceedings harm the reputation of Ukrainian companies on the international stage01:09 PM • 9344 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran12:50 PM • 19571 views
The StopOdrex website, featuring patient stories from the scandalous Odrex clinic, has resumed operations11:16 AM • 14592 views
Where to go in Kyiv on the weekend - event announcements09:52 AM • 23455 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Pyshnyi
Donald Trump
Robert Fico
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
Hungary
United States
Budapest
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Britney Spears arrested in California on suspicion of DUIMarch 6, 02:40 AM • 24190 views
Megan Fox returned to Instagram after an almost two-year hiatus and immediately showed candid photosPhotoMarch 5, 06:11 PM • 21368 views
MILA NITICH shocked with a confession - why she was forbidden to sing the song "I Repent" at 18 years oldPhotoVideoMarch 5, 03:38 PM • 23467 views
Iryna Fedyshyn received the "Golden Heart" award from Zelenskyy for volunteeringPhotoMarch 5, 11:40 AM • 44681 views
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny BlancoVideoMarch 4, 03:04 PM • 50909 views
Actual
Social network
Gold
The Diplomat
Technology
Film

European Commission criticizes Zelenskyy for threats to "give Orban's address to the Armed Forces of Ukraine"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104 views

The European Commission has called unacceptable the rhetoric of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy regarding Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. The EC stated that there can be no threats against EU member states.

European Commission criticizes Zelenskyy for threats to "give Orban's address to the Armed Forces of Ukraine"

The European Commission called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's rhetoric towards the Hungarian Prime Minister "unacceptable," adding that there can be no threats against EU member states. This was stated by Olof Gill, Deputy Chief Spokesperson of the European Commission, during a briefing, UNN reports.

Details

"Let me first reiterate. At the moment, there is an escalation of rhetoric and provocative statements. We believe that such rhetoric from all sides is not helpful and does not contribute to achieving the common goals we all have here. As for President Zelenskyy's comments specifically, the European Commission clearly states that such rhetoric is unacceptable. There can be no threats against EU member states," Gill said.

He stated that the EC's goal is for everyone to calm down a bit, soften their rhetoric, and achieve the goals, namely: to take all possible measures to put pressure on Russia to stop its aggressive war, to provide credit to Ukraine, and to ensure the energy security of our member states.

"The Commission will continue to work calmly and consistently with all parties to ensure that these goals are achieved," Gill added.

Addition

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán would stop blocking the approval of a loan totaling 90 billion euros at the European Union level, which would allow the Ukrainian army to receive weapons.

"Otherwise, we will give the address of this person to our Armed Forces, let them call him and communicate in their own language," Zelenskyy said.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Martial law
War in Ukraine
European Commission
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Hungary
Ukraine
Viktor Orbán