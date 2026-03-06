European Commission criticizes Zelenskyy for threats to "give Orban's address to the Armed Forces of Ukraine"

The European Commission called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's rhetoric towards the Hungarian Prime Minister "unacceptable," adding that there can be no threats against EU member states. This was stated by Olof Gill, Deputy Chief Spokesperson of the European Commission, during a briefing, UNN reports.

Details

"Let me first reiterate. At the moment, there is an escalation of rhetoric and provocative statements. We believe that such rhetoric from all sides is not helpful and does not contribute to achieving the common goals we all have here. As for President Zelenskyy's comments specifically, the European Commission clearly states that such rhetoric is unacceptable. There can be no threats against EU member states," Gill said.

He stated that the EC's goal is for everyone to calm down a bit, soften their rhetoric, and achieve the goals, namely: to take all possible measures to put pressure on Russia to stop its aggressive war, to provide credit to Ukraine, and to ensure the energy security of our member states.

"The Commission will continue to work calmly and consistently with all parties to ensure that these goals are achieved," Gill added.

Addition

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán would stop blocking the approval of a loan totaling 90 billion euros at the European Union level, which would allow the Ukrainian army to receive weapons.

"Otherwise, we will give the address of this person to our Armed Forces, let them call him and communicate in their own language," Zelenskyy said.