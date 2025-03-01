Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg
Kyiv • UNN
European officials are concerned about Trump's position on Ukraine. An administration adviser said that he might increase pressure on Kiev and avoid direct contacts with Zelensky.
Europe will collectively try to pick up the "pieces" after the meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Donald Trump, Bloomberg reports, citing a source, writes UNN.
Details
"Europe collectively will try to pick up the pieces, but it looks like Trump has made up his mind to sell out Ukraine," said one official Bloomberg, who asked not to be named, expressing views that are not public. "Several other European officials called the Oval Office debacle an ambush", the publication wrote.
There are differing opinions in the Trump camp, including about Zelensky. According to one person close to the administration's views, "the presidency of Joe Biden had spoiled him into expecting the American people would keep funding the war."
But a Trump administration adviser said "too much has been invested in trying to reach a deal to end the war to walk away now". "Instead, the US is likely to step up the pressure on Kyiv dramatically and avoid dealing with Zelenskiy directly", the adviser said, asking for anonymity to discuss matters that aren’t public.
Context
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump had a tense exchange during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House.
Later, Trump wrote on Truth Social that Zelenskyy was allegedly not ready for peace, and adding that the Ukrainian leader could return when he was ready for peace.
Zelenskiy leaves the White House early after a spat with Trump.
CNN cited a source as saying that the agreement on rare earth minerals between the US and Ukraine was not signed on Friday after a meeting between Trump and Zelenskiy.
Subsequently, President Zelenskyy made his first statement after the unexpected end of the meeting, thanking America for its support, for this visit. He thanked the President, Congress and the American people. Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine needs a just and lasting peace, "and we are working for that.
Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US3/1/25, 12:28 AM • 68078 views