Europe has faced serious challenges that require solutions – Sybiha

Ukraine and Germany have agreed on further steps to strengthen Ukraine and increase pressure on Russia. Today, Europe needs solutions that will help neutralize the Russian threat, said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha during a joint press conference with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, UNN reports.

We have agreed on further steps to strengthen Ukraine, increase pressure on the aggressor, and neutralize the Russian threat. Europe faces very serious challenges that require certain solutions. Now is not the time for words, but for concrete solutions and steps - said Sybiha.

The Foreign Minister added that today Europe needs Germany's leadership to make strong and important decisions.

The German people know no worse than us that the struggle for freedom can be long. But if strategic endurance is shown, then freedom will win and the wall will fall. Likewise, protection from Russian aggression in Europe requires strategic endurance and strong decisions, and also demands Germany's leadership - Sybiha emphasized.

Since the beginning of the year, Russia has been attacking Ukraine almost daily with missiles and drones, striking civilian targets. Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha emphasized the critical need to strengthen air defense systems and domestic arms production.