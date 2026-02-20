$43.290.03
February 19, 03:01 PM
Ukraine confirmed participation in the 2026 Paralympics and denied boycotting the Games
February 19, 02:46 PM
US vs. Iran: Will there be a major war in the Middle East and what's in it for Ukraine?
February 19, 02:37 PM
Ukraine is changing its approach to passenger trains - they want to keep ticket prices "affordable"
February 19, 01:31 PM
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
February 19, 12:37 PM
Zaluzhnyi's high-profile interview: expert explained whether it can be considered that the election campaign has started in Ukraine
February 19, 11:28 AM
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
February 19, 09:20 AM
"Poisoning" of MPs not related to canteen food, norovirus found - Parliament's apparatus
February 19, 09:12 AM
SBU drones hit the Velikolukskaya oil depot in Russia's Pskov region - source
February 19, 07:36 AM
Potholes on the roads: why asphalt disappears with the snow and where to turn in case of car damage
February 19, 07:02 AM
"They always forget that we are not Russia": Zelenskyy reveals conditions for holding elections in Ukraine
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
February 19, 01:31 PM
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
February 19, 11:28 AM
The ice has broken: the fight against pressure on business has moved from a standstill, but custom-made cases have not yet disappearedFebruary 19, 11:15 AM
Ramadan 2026: a holy month of fasting, prayer, and spiritual renewalFebruary 18, 05:10 PM
Euro plummets below 51 hryvnias: exchange rates for February 20

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

The National Bank of Ukraine set the official dollar exchange rate for February 20 at 43.27 hryvnias. The euro exchange rate is 50.92 hryvnias, and the zloty is 12.06 hryvnias.

Euro plummets below 51 hryvnias: exchange rates for February 20

As of Friday, February 20, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate at 43.27 hryvnias per US dollar. The official exchange rate on Wednesday was 43.29 hryvnias per US dollar. The official exchange rate of the hryvnia against the euro will be 50.92. This is reported by UNN with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: 43.2667 UAH (-2 kopecks) per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at: 50.9163 UAH (-34 kopecks) per 1 euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: 12.0621 UAH (-9 kopecks) per 1 zloty.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Friday:

  • in banks, the dollar is traded at 43.00-43.53 UAH, the euro at 50.80-51.45 UAH, and the zloty at 11.90-12.45 UAH;
    • on the interbank market, the rates are 43.26-43.29 UAH/dollar and 50.85-50.87 UAH/euro.

      Recall

      In 2025, the number of payment card transactions in Ukraine increased by 10%, reaching 9.5 billion, and the amount by 9%, to 7.1 trillion hryvnias. The share of cashless payments was 65.4% of the total amount.

      Dollar or euro: which has a greater impact on prices in Ukraine, and which is better to choose for foreign currency savings28.01.26, 16:57 • 22955 views

      Vadim Khlyudzinsky

      EconomyFinance
      Zloty