Euro 2024: Ukraine - Belgium match will be officiated by English referees

The third round of the Euro 2024 group stage match between Ukraine and Belgium in the E quartet, which will take place on June 26 in Stuttgart at the Arena Stuttgart, will be officiated by an English refereeing team. This is reported by the UEFA website, according to UNN.

Anthony Taylor, 45, will act as the head referee. He will be assisted on the lines by Gary Beswick and Adam Nunn. The fourth referee will be Glenn Nyberg from Sweden.

Stuart Atwell of England will be in charge of the WAA system, and his assistants will be his compatriot David Coote and German Marco Fritz.

