"Keep it up, guys": Zelensky reacted to the victory of the Ukrainian national team in the match against Slovakia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 15034 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has congratulated the National Football team of Ukraine, which won its first victory at Euro 2024, beating Slovakia 2-1 in the group stage.

"Keep it up, guys": Zelensky reacted to the victory of the Ukrainian national team in the match against Slovakia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated the national team of Ukraine on the victory over Slovakia in Euro 2024. this is reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the head of state in Telegram.

Details 

Believe in each other! Support each other! Fight for each other! this is what should unite each of us. and now each of us in our place must fight: for freedom, life and for the correct perception of Ukraine in the world. (...) This is exactly what the National Football team of Ukraine is doing today. Keep it up, guys!

- it is said in Zelensky's note. 

Recall

Ukraine won their first victory at Euro 2024, beating Slovakia 2-1 in the second round of the group stage. 

