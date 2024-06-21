"Keep it up, guys": Zelensky reacted to the victory of the Ukrainian national team in the match against Slovakia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated the national team of Ukraine on the victory over Slovakia in Euro 2024. this is reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the head of state in Telegram.

Believe in each other! Support each other! Fight for each other! this is what should unite each of us. and now each of us in our place must fight: for freedom, life and for the correct perception of Ukraine in the world. (...) This is exactly what the National Football team of Ukraine is doing today. Keep it up, guys! - it is said in Zelensky's note.

Ukraine won their first victory at Euro 2024, beating Slovakia 2-1 in the second round of the group stage.