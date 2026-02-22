"Euphoria" creator Levinson donated $27,000 to support the daughters of deceased actor Eric Dane

$43.270.00
23-year-old police officer killed in terrorist attack in Lviv – Prosecutor's OfficeVideo
11:49 PM • 8300 views
Lviv Mayor Sadovyi called the explosions in the city center a terrorist act and reported the hospitalization of 14 injured peopleVideo
10:51 PM • 12952 views
Ukrainian "Flamingo" missile could have set a world record for strike range during the attack on the Votkinsk plant
February 21, 05:20 PM • 29008 views
Orban vs. Magyar. A tense election campaign has begun in Hungary
February 21, 01:53 PM • 26993 views
AFU struck Iskander manufacturer with Flamingo missiles
Exclusive
February 21, 11:17 AM • 33692 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a company initiated a conflict with shooting at military personnel, resulting in one wounded and two detained
February 21, 11:02 AM • 32951 views
Ukraine urged Brussels to intervene in oil pipeline dispute with Hungary - media
February 21, 09:59 AM • 27343 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against 225 captains of Russia's "shadow fleet" and military-industrial complex companies
Exclusive
February 21, 08:00 AM • 24064 views
Black cumin: properties and benefits for the bodyPhoto
February 20, 07:44 PM • 27755 views
There is information about the enemy preparing new strikes on energy infrastructure - Shmyhal
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Popular news
Russians killed a 77-year-old man in Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia regionFebruary 21, 05:00 PM • 5058 views
Russians attacked a car with civilians in Sumy region - two people died, one was injuredFebruary 21, 05:40 PM • 4418 views
Is it beneficial for Putin? Tusk reacted to Hungary's blocking of aid to UkraineFebruary 21, 05:58 PM • 4670 views
"Ultimatums to the Kremlin" - MFA reacts to blackmail from Slovakia and HungaryFebruary 21, 07:18 PM • 4216 views
Explosions heard in the center of Lviv, witnesses report casualtiesVideo10:57 PM • 7936 views
Publications
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 50901 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM • 60183 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 71841 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 85747 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 123613 views
UNN Lite
Britney Spears posted a candid nude photo from her beach vacationPhotoFebruary 21, 03:47 PM • 21594 views
Zendaya spotted with new ring amid rumors of secret marriage to Tom HollandPhotoFebruary 21, 08:33 AM • 25678 views
Eric Dane from "Grey's Anatomy" gave his daughters a final piece of advice in a posthumous interviewFebruary 21, 07:37 AM • 27243 views
Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend revealed secrets of healthy communication in their relationshipFebruary 20, 08:02 PM • 19577 views
Mel Gibson, after breaking up with Rosalind Ross, is ready for new relationships and having childrenFebruary 20, 07:21 PM • 22220 views
"Euphoria" creator Levinson donated $27,000 to support the daughters of deceased actor Eric Dane

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

Sam Levinson and his wife Ashley donated $27,000 to support the daughters of Eric Dane, who died of ALS. The actor completed filming for the third season of "Euphoria," which will premiere on April 12, 2026.

"Euphoria" creator Levinson donated $27,000 to support the daughters of deceased actor Eric Dane

The creator of the series "Euphoria" Sam Levinson and his wife Ashley became one of the largest donors to the fundraising campaign for the family of actor Eric Dane. Known for his role as "McSteamy" in "Grey's Anatomy," Dane passed away on February 19, 2026, at the age of 53 after a rapid battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). This was reported by The Hollywood Reporter, writes UNN.

Details

I am heartbroken by the loss of our dear friend Eric. It was an honor to work with him, and a true gift to be his friend

– Sam Levinson stated in an official address.

The GoFundMe campaign was organized by the actor's friends to secure the future of his two teenage daughters – 15-year-old Billie Beatrice and 13-year-old Georgia Geraldine. As of the weekend, the campaign had already raised over $185,000 out of a planned quarter-million goal.

"Euphoria" and "Grey's Anatomy" star Eric Dane dies at 53 after battle with ALS20.02.26, 08:37 • 44531 view

After being diagnosed last April, Eric Dane became an active voice in the ALS community, using his public profile to raise awareness about this incurable disease even as his own condition rapidly deteriorated.

Final role in the third season of "Euphoria"

Despite his severe illness, Eric Dane managed to complete filming his scenes for the highly anticipated third season of the series "Euphoria," where he played the role of Cal Jacobs.

The show's creator noted that the actor's dedication to his profession remained unwavering until his last days, and his character will receive a logical conclusion to his dramatic storyline. The premiere of new episodes featuring Dane is scheduled for April 12, 2026, on the HBO platform, which will be his last appearance on the big screen.

Eric Dane from "Grey's Anatomy" gave his daughters a final piece of advice in a posthumous interview21.02.26, 09:37 • 27243 views

Stepan Haftko

CultureNews of the World
Series
charity