"Euphoria" creator Levinson donated $27,000 to support the daughters of deceased actor Eric Dane

The creator of the series "Euphoria" Sam Levinson and his wife Ashley became one of the largest donors to the fundraising campaign for the family of actor Eric Dane. Known for his role as "McSteamy" in "Grey's Anatomy," Dane passed away on February 19, 2026, at the age of 53 after a rapid battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). This was reported by The Hollywood Reporter, writes UNN.

I am heartbroken by the loss of our dear friend Eric. It was an honor to work with him, and a true gift to be his friend – Sam Levinson stated in an official address.

The GoFundMe campaign was organized by the actor's friends to secure the future of his two teenage daughters – 15-year-old Billie Beatrice and 13-year-old Georgia Geraldine. As of the weekend, the campaign had already raised over $185,000 out of a planned quarter-million goal.

After being diagnosed last April, Eric Dane became an active voice in the ALS community, using his public profile to raise awareness about this incurable disease even as his own condition rapidly deteriorated.

Final role in the third season of "Euphoria"

Despite his severe illness, Eric Dane managed to complete filming his scenes for the highly anticipated third season of the series "Euphoria," where he played the role of Cal Jacobs.

The show's creator noted that the actor's dedication to his profession remained unwavering until his last days, and his character will receive a logical conclusion to his dramatic storyline. The premiere of new episodes featuring Dane is scheduled for April 12, 2026, on the HBO platform, which will be his last appearance on the big screen.

