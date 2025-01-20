EU warns Trump: “Trade war threatens defense spending”

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 102152 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 102744 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 110732 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 113320 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 135222 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104499 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 137955 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103852 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113500 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117023 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 122669 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 79685 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 117786 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 53432 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 56758 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 102152 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 135222 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 137955 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 169097 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 158718 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 37319 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 56758 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 117786 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 122669 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 141158 views
Actual
EU warns Trump: “Trade war threatens defense spending”

EU warns Trump: “Trade war threatens defense spending”

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21653 views

European Commissioner Stefan Sejourne said that a trade war with the US would make it impossible to achieve NATO's new defense spending targets. Trump is demanding an increase in spending to 5% of GDP, while the EU cannot exceed 3% due to budgetary constraints.

The EU warns US President-elect Donald Trump that a trade war with the US will make it difficult to increase defense spending to meet NATO's new goals.

Writes UNN with reference to Politico.

Hours before Donald Trump's inauguration, European Commissioner for Industry Stefan Sejourne warned that Europe would not be able to achieve more ambitious defense spending targets if a trade war broke out.

Sejourne noted that he supports the need to increase investment in European defense capabilities, but stressed that the implementation of these plans would be impossible if the trade conflict with the United States escalates.

Since his first term, Trump has constantly criticized European countries for insufficient defense funding, accusing them of “free” use of NATO under the American security umbrella. He even suggested the possibility of the US withdrawing from the transatlantic alliance.

We cannot do this when we have a trade war on our doorstep and national budgets everywhere are unable to increase defense spending by more than 3%

- Sejourne said about the increase in military spending. 

Pope Francis warns Trump against plans for mass deportation of migrants20.01.25, 00:35 • 99764 views

NATO requires its members to allocate 2% of GDP to defense, but this figure may increase during the June summit in The Hague. Last week, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that the new figure is likely to exceed 3%.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump recently said that NATO countries should spend 5% of their GDP on defense, which is significantly higher than the current target of 2%. His proposal provoked a mixed reaction: Italy and Germany called it unrealistic, while Poland and Lithuania, which already spend more on defense per capita, supported the idea. At the same time, even the United States has not yet reached this level of spending.

Trump reveals first steps after inauguration: from deportations to TikTok19.01.25, 13:03 • 85194 views

The planned increase in defense spending may be unattainable in the event of a trade war. Donald Trump has been actively proposing protectionist measures, including universal tariffs on imports, criticizing the EU for not buying enough American cars and agricultural products. He has also repeatedly expressed dissatisfaction with the large number of German cars on the streets of Manhattan.

Recall

  Today, Donald Trump officially takes office as President of the United States. European countries are closely watching his statements on tariff increases, withdrawal from climate agreements, and plans for Ukraine. In addition, the EU is already  preparing for potential changes in transatlantic relations and looking for ways to avoid conflicts.  

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

News of the World

Contact us about advertising