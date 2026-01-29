EU ministers approve new sanctions against Iran for suppressing protests and supporting Russia - Reuters

$42.770.19
Ukraine and SpaceX are addressing the issue of Starlink use on Russian UAVs: Fedorov thanked Musk for his quick response
01:06 PM • 3840 views
Reports in the media about an alleged "energy truce" between Russia and Ukraine
12:04 PM • 10578 views
NBU lowers key policy rate to 15% for the first time since last spring
11:56 AM • 10725 views
Locally down to -30°: severe frosts are approaching Ukraine
11:30 AM • 10220 views
An Odesa court extended the house arrest of doctors from the scandalous Odrex clinic in a patient's death case
10:21 AM • 13595 views
General Staff confirms destruction of Russian Nebo-SVU radar worth $100 million and enemy drone control points
10:01 AM • 24261 views
There are three scenarios for the development of events in Ukraine in 2026 - The Wall Street Journal
09:37 AM • 10906 views
Ukraine can reduce dependence on US intelligence in a few months - FT
Exclusive
09:19 AM • 13326 views
After the third blocking of StopOdrex, the scandalous clinic may resort to physical violence against witnesses – the widow of a former "Odrex" patient
January 29, 07:35 AM • 17949 views
Ukraine makes concessions, and Russia needs pressure: Kallas commented on possible US security guarantees in exchange for territorial concessions
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Indonesian billionaires lost $22 billion due to MSCI reviewJanuary 29, 05:00 AM • 20838 views
Plane crash in Colombia: 15 dead, including prominent politiciansJanuary 29, 05:26 AM • 19765 views
"Bridge we haven't crossed": Rubio named the key issue in peace talks on Russia's war against UkraineJanuary 29, 06:15 AM • 22475 views
Musk announces end of Tesla Model S and Model X production in favor of robotsJanuary 29, 06:27 AM • 22655 views
Ukrainian forces shot down two Russian planes in one day: one over the Black Sea09:05 AM • 17476 views
Manipulation lessons from Miller's lawyers and Odrex clinic, or what's wrong with their statementsJanuary 28, 10:59 AM • 57220 views
Ukraine's Air Defense Systems: Types, Purpose, and Engagement CapabilitiesPhotoVideoJanuary 28, 07:00 AM • 85928 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 109474 views
When and how to submit meter readingsJanuary 27, 02:54 PM • 88300 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM • 107478 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kaya Kallas
Emmanuel Macron
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
France
Chernihiv Oblast
Tender words for a husband-defender: how Alyona Omargalieva congratulated Tamerlan on his birthdayJanuary 28, 06:25 PM • 20840 views
Jennifer Lopez stunned with her appearance: the artist showed herself without makeupVideoJanuary 27, 06:07 PM • 47418 views
Sons of star couple Beckham supported their mother at a ceremony in Paris amid family conflictJanuary 27, 05:26 PM • 45206 views
Anatolich criticized the police for fining his wife during a trip to bid farewell to a defender of UkraineJanuary 27, 03:38 PM • 51548 views
"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songsJanuary 27, 11:53 AM • 53968 views
Technology
Social network
Financial Times
Heating
The Diplomat

EU ministers approve new sanctions against Iran for suppressing protests and supporting Russia - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60 views

EU foreign ministers have approved new sanctions against Iran for suppressing protesters and supporting Russia. A political agreement is also expected on including the IRGC on the list of terrorist organizations.

EU ministers approve new sanctions against Iran for suppressing protests and supporting Russia - Reuters

European Union foreign ministers on Thursday approved new sanctions against Iran, targeting individuals and organizations involved in the brutal suppression of protesters and the country's support for Russia, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing EU diplomats, UNN writes.

Details

As the publication writes, EU ministers are also expected to "reach a political agreement to include Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on the bloc's list of terrorist organizations, which would place the IRGC in a category similar to 'Islamic State' and 'Al-Qaeda', and would mark a symbolic shift in Europe's approach to Iran's leadership."

Some EU members, led by France, have long been reluctant to add the IRGC to this list, but Paris said on Wednesday that it would support the move, paving the way for approval, even if such a decision requires unanimity among the bloc's 27 members, the publication writes.

The IRGC, created after Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution to protect the Shiite clerical system of government, has great influence in the country, controlling part of the economy and armed forces, and has also been responsible for Iran's ballistic missile and nuclear programs.

The EU has given the "green light" to new sanctions against representatives of Iran and Russia: who and for what they will affect28.01.26, 18:06 • 3202 views

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Nuclear weapons
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
European Union
France
Iran