European Council calls for increased military assistance to Ukraine, return of deported children and support for the energy sector - statement following the summit

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 27819 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 33396 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 59641 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 154349 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 202034 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 125555 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 357407 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 179095 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 148230 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197219 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+17°
2.1m/s
47%
A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 17957 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 29822 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 36213 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 38525 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 21491 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 27819 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 23350 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 33397 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 40234 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 59641 views
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 29923 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 32076 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 45410 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 53372 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 139673 views
European Council calls for increased military assistance to Ukraine, return of deported children and support for the energy sector - statement following the summit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 106178 views

The European Council calls for increased military support for Ukraine, including air defense systems, ammunition and missiles to protect its population and energy infrastructure, as well as to ensure the return of Ukrainian children deported to Russia and Belarus.

European Council calls for increased military assistance to Ukraine, return of deported children and support for the energy sector - statement following the summit

The European Council calls for increased military support and assistance to Ukraine's energy sector. It also emphasized the immediate safe return to Ukraine of children deported and displaced to Russia and Belarus. The EU will continue to work closely with Ukraine and support its efforts to implement reforms on its European path. This is stated in the conclusions of the European Council of June 27 following the summit of EU leaders in Brussels, UNN reports.

Details

1.In a statement, the European Council reaffirms the European Union's unwavering commitment to providing continued support to Ukraine for as long as it is needed. It also condemns the recent escalation of hostilities by Russia, in particular the intensification of attacks on the energy sector.

2. As Ukraine exercises its inherent right to self-defense, the European Council calls for increased military support to Ukraine. It is noted that  air defense systems, ammunition and missiles are urgently needed to protect the population of Ukraine and critical energy infrastructure.

3. The European Council called for the prompt completion of initiatives to assist the European Peace Fund.

Zelenskyy meets with Stoltenberg at NATO headquarters: they discussed preparations for the Washington summit27.06.24, 20:09 • 63126 views

4.  The first payments received from Russia's frozen assets for further military support to Ukraine are due this summer.

The European Council proposes to consider providing  Ukraine with additional  financing by the end of the year in the form of serviced loans and repayments from future emergency revenue streams, with the aim of reaching around €50 billion together with G7 partners.

According to EU law, Russian assets should remain "immobilized" until Russia stops its aggressive war against Ukraine and compensates for the damage caused by this war.

5. The European Council welcomes the joint security commitments concluded between the EU  and Ukraine, as well as further bilateral security agreements concluded with Ukraine by Member States and partners.

6. EU military support and security commitments will be provided in full respect of the security and defense policies of individual Member States and taking into account the security and defense interests of all Member States.

EU accession and sanctions pressure on Russia: Zelenskyy met with Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels27.06.24, 19:00 • 30609 views

7. The European Council welcomes the outcome of the Ukraine Peace Summit held in Switzerland on 15 and 16 June 2024. The European Union and its Member States will continue their efforts to secure the broadest possible international support, especially from key developing and emerging economies, for a comprehensive, just and lasting peace based on the principles of the UN Charter and international law, in line with the key principles and objectives of the Ukraine Peace Formula.

8. The European Union remains deeply concerned about the fate of all Ukrainian children and other civilians illegally deported and transferred to Russia and Belarus. The European Council reiterates its call for their immediate and safe return to Ukraine. 

9. In view of the deteriorating humanitarian situation, especially in the border areas of Ukraine, it is necessary to continue to provide humanitarian and civil defense assistance and to ensure humanitarian access.

10. The European Council calls for an urgent reinforcement of support to Ukraine's energy sector by the EU  and Member States in coordination with partners. It calls upon the Commission, the High Representative and the Council to accelerate preparations for winterization support to Ukraine.

11. The European Council welcomes the recent extension of the mandate of the EU Advisory Mission Ukraine (EUAM). 

Ukraine and the EU signed a security agreement: the Presidential Administration published the text of the document27.06.24, 17:23 • 20232 views

12. The European Council welcomes the adoption of the 14th package of sanctions against Russia and the agreement on further restrictive measures against Belarus. It calls for the full and effective application of the sanctions, as well as for further measures to counteract their circumvention, in particular through third countries. The European Union remains ready to further limit Russia's capacity to wage war and calls on all countries not to provide any material or other support to Russia's aggressive war.

13. The European Union remains committed to ensuring that Russia and its leadership are held fully accountable for the launch of its aggressive war of aggression against Ukraine and for other most serious crimes under international law, as well as for the enormous damage caused by its war.

14. The European Council welcomes the adoption of the negotiation framework and the holding of the first intergovernmental conference on Ukraine's accession. The European Union will continue to work closely with Ukraine and support its reform efforts on its European path.

Von der Leyen, Costa and Kallas receive top EU posts28.06.24, 08:37 • 17221 view

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPolitics
