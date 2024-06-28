Von der Leyen, Costa and Kallas receive top EU posts

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 80091 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 88936 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 108374 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 183046 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 228090 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 140353 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 367144 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181345 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149413 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197795 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 57269 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 65002 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 86370 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 71922 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 23055 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 80018 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 74473 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 88849 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 88845 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 108304 views
Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film Predator: Wasteland

10:08 AM • 580 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 9736 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 11633 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 15844 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 36947 views
Von der Leyen, Costa and Kallas receive top EU posts

Kyiv • UNN

 • 17221 views

EU leaders re-elected Ursula von der Leyen as President of the European Commission, Antonio Costa as President of the European Council, and Kaja Kallas as EU Foreign Policy Chief amid political uncertainty in Europe.

Von der Leyen, Costa and Kallas receive top EU posts

EU leaders have elected Ursula von der Leyen of Germany for a second term as president of the European Commission, Politico reports, citing six EU diplomats, UNN writes.

Details

At the meeting in Brussels, the leaders of the bloc also elected António Costa of Portugal and Kaja Kallas of Estonia to the highest positions in the European Council and the EU Foreign Service, respectively.

"The decision to appoint three experienced politicians to the EU's top posts was a seemingly safe bet by the leaders to preserve the power of their center-right coalition amid a stronger performance by the far right in France, Germany and other parts of the EU in the European elections," the newspaper points out.

It is noted that the leaders' statement came at a time when the European Union is surrounded by relative uncertainty on both sides: the upcoming elections in the UK, which are likely to see a change in political leadership for the first time in 14 years, and the continuation of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine for the third year.

And in the heart of the bloc, French President Emmanuel Macron unexpectedly announced early elections after the far right defeated his party in the June European elections.

At a press conference after the leaders' meeting, Kallas, the current Prime Minister of Estonia, said of the three: "We make a great team.

Speaking live from Lisbon, former Portuguese Prime Minister António Costa said he was "delighted" to be part of a "team" with von der Leyen and Kallas.

On Tuesday, six negotiators from the three main European center-left political groups approved von der Leyen, Costa, and Kallas for top posts. On Thursday, other leaders supported these decisions.

Von der Leyen, Costa and Callas agreed as heads of the European Commission, European Council and EU diplomacy - Politico25.06.24, 16:07 • 19822 views

Earlier this week, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Maloni made it clear to her colleagues that she was unhappy to be excluded from negotiations for the top job, given that her political grouping in the European Parliament is now the third largest after the June European elections. On Thursday night, she abstained from supporting von der Leyen's second term and voted against Costa and Kallas.

Later, she tweeted that she did not support the three candidates proposed for the top positions: "I have decided not to support this out of respect for the citizens and the guidance that came from those citizens during the election. We continue to work to finally give Italy the weight it deserves in Europe.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban voted against Ursula von der Leyen's second term, abstained from voting for Kaja Kallas as EU foreign policy chief, and voted for Antonio Costa as president of the European Council, an EU diplomat said.

Von der Leyen now faces a tough vote in the European Parliament, which even her own party allies admit will be a difficult task. The vote could take place on July 18.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
