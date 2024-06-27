$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Zelenskyy meets with Stoltenberg at NATO headquarters: they discussed preparations for the Washington summit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 63126 views

He also thanked Jens Stoltenberg for his efforts to consolidate allied support for Ukraine, including strengthening capabilities to protect Ukrainian skies.

Antonina Tumanova

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to discuss preparations for the Washington NATO Summit, UNN reports.

"NATO Headquarters. I met with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. The key focus was on preparations for the NATO Washington Summit. We expect a decision to strengthen the Alliance's role in coordinating security assistance and training for the Ukrainian military, as well as long-term financial commitments for stable support for Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.

He also thanked Jens Stoltenberg for his efforts to consolidate allied support for Ukraine, including strengthening capabilities to protect Ukrainian skies.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Mark Rutte
NATO
Washington, D.C.
Jens Stoltenberg
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
