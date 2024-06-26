Zelensky congratulated Rutte on his confirmation as NATO Secretary General and looks forward to continuing joint work

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 8540 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 108244 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 116358 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 131530 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 195727 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 237360 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 146089 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369799 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182239 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149734 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.3m/s
34%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 72724 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 80011 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 111088 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 97540 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 37712 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 108117 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 97974 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 116266 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 111524 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 131440 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 5092 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 8174 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 13470 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 14954 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 18814 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Zelensky congratulated Rutte on his confirmation as NATO Secretary General and looks forward to continuing joint work

Kyiv • UNN

 • 21957 views

President Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated Mark Rutte on his appointment as the next NATO secretary general and expressed hope for continuing to work together with him to ensure protection and freedom in the Euro-Atlantic community.

Zelensky congratulated Rutte on his confirmation as NATO Secretary General and looks forward to continuing joint work

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated Mark Rutte on the decision of the allies to appoint him as the next secretary general of NATO and indicated that Kiev expects to continue working together after Rutte officially takes office, writes UNN.

Details

"I congratulate Mark Rutte on the decision of the allies to appoint him as the next secretary general of NATO. when Mr. Rutte takes over from Jens Stoltenberg in October, we look forward to continuing our joint work to ensure the protection of people and freedom in our entire Euro - Atlantic community," Zelensky said in X.

The president pointed out that he knows Mark Rutte "as a principled and strong leader who has repeatedly demonstrated his determination and foresight in recent years.

"I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Mr. Stoltenberg for his significant contribution to strengthening NATO during the previous ten years of his tenure, as well as for his unwavering support for Ukraine's struggle for freedom," Zelensky said.

Dutch Prime Minister Rutte appointed next NATO Secretary General26.06.24, 11:31 • 16921 view

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Mark Rutte
NATO
Jens Stoltenberg
Netherlands
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Brent
$65.88
Bitcoin
$82,525.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.15
Золото
$3,132.61
Ethereum
$1,783.41