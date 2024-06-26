Zelensky congratulated Rutte on his confirmation as NATO Secretary General and looks forward to continuing joint work

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated Mark Rutte on the decision of the allies to appoint him as the next secretary general of NATO and indicated that Kiev expects to continue working together after Rutte officially takes office, writes UNN.

Details

"I congratulate Mark Rutte on the decision of the allies to appoint him as the next secretary general of NATO. when Mr. Rutte takes over from Jens Stoltenberg in October, we look forward to continuing our joint work to ensure the protection of people and freedom in our entire Euro - Atlantic community," Zelensky said in X.

The president pointed out that he knows Mark Rutte "as a principled and strong leader who has repeatedly demonstrated his determination and foresight in recent years.

"I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Mr. Stoltenberg for his significant contribution to strengthening NATO during the previous ten years of his tenure, as well as for his unwavering support for Ukraine's struggle for freedom," Zelensky said.

