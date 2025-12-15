EU expands sanctions against Russia's "shadow fleet": Kallas announced the addition of 40 more vessels

$42.190.08
Exclusive
07:53 AM • 2706 views
Up to 25% of dairy farms in Ukraine are at risk of closure - representative of the Association of Milk Producers
07:40 AM • 3284 views
US-Ukraine talks in Berlin: WSJ learns of difficulties and disagreements
06:29 AM • 8820 views
EU kicks off crucial week with talks with Zelenskyy and attempt to save €210 billion loan - Politico
December 14, 09:34 PM • 17837 views
Skorokhod case: "third parties" posted bail of over 3 million hryvnias for the MP
December 14, 08:56 PM • 27612 views
"Significant progress has been made" - Witkoff on talks in Berlin
December 14, 07:10 PM • 25359 views
Zelenskyy and Trump's delegation to continue Ukraine talks in Berlin on Monday - Media
Exclusive
December 14, 12:56 PM • 35027 views
A week of inner turning, hope, and new direction: horoscope for December 15–21
Exclusive
December 14, 10:14 AM • 38406 views
Flu vaccine reappears in Ukraine
December 13, 03:54 PM • 51989 views
18-year-old men who have not registered will automatically receive the status of a conscript - Ministry of Defense
December 13, 03:26 PM • 76994 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against almost 700 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet" - Zelenskyy
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Disassembled in a matter of hours: reserve water is running out in temporarily occupied Donetsk regionDecember 15, 12:22 AM • 13448 views
Estonian President proposed to help Hungary pay fines for breaking energy agreements with RussiaDecember 15, 12:49 AM • 11088 views
Volkswagen closes Dresden plant: historic decision after 88 years of operation03:20 AM • 12328 views
Hollywood director Rob Reiner and his wife found dead with stab wounds04:45 AM • 5258 views
Giant sinkholes resembling biblical prophecies are appearing en masse in TurkeyPhoto05:02 AM • 13352 views
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter eveningsPhotoDecember 13, 04:20 PM • 59791 views
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest waysDecember 13, 12:38 PM • 74649 views
Top 10 unforgettable Christmas hits that create a festive moodVideoDecember 13, 08:00 AM • 62441 views
Pinterest reveals top trends for 2026: from Glitchy Glam to List PalsDecember 12, 05:56 PM • 71918 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
December 12, 01:07 PM • 96393 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Friedrich Merz
Steve Witkoff
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Berlin
Germany
Australia
"Zootopia 2" topped the box office for the third time, grossing $1.14 billionDecember 14, 07:02 PM • 13711 views
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 31319 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 33213 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 37884 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 72472 views
Social network
Technology
Shahed-136
Film
Heating

EU expands sanctions against Russia's "shadow fleet": Kallas announced the addition of 40 more vessels

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16 views

EU diplomacy chief Kaja Kallas announced the expansion of sanctions against Russia's "shadow fleet", adding about 40 vessels to the list. This decision is aimed at depriving Russia of funds to finance the war.

EU expands sanctions against Russia's "shadow fleet": Kallas announced the addition of 40 more vessels

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas announced an expansion of sanctions against Russia's "shadow fleet" with the addition of about 40 more vessels to the sanctions list, she said before the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"Today we have a lot of discussions. First, on Ukraine, in terms of funding, this is a crucial week. These issues we have, the decisions we have to make to support Ukraine, I consider very important," the EU foreign policy chief emphasized.

We have also made or will make a decision today regarding the vessels of the "shadow fleet". We have 40 additional ships plus auxiliary vessels, and all this is to deprive Russia of funds to finance this war, Kallas said.

"We have also achieved the goal of the initiative with 2 million shells. This is necessary for Ukraine to be able to defend itself," the EU foreign policy chief said.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Kaya Kallas
European Union
Ukraine