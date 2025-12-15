EU expands sanctions against Russia's "shadow fleet": Kallas announced the addition of 40 more vessels

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas announced an expansion of sanctions against Russia's "shadow fleet" with the addition of about 40 more vessels to the sanctions list, she said before the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting on Monday, UNN reports.

"Today we have a lot of discussions. First, on Ukraine, in terms of funding, this is a crucial week. These issues we have, the decisions we have to make to support Ukraine, I consider very important," the EU foreign policy chief emphasized.

We have also made or will make a decision today regarding the vessels of the "shadow fleet". We have 40 additional ships plus auxiliary vessels, and all this is to deprive Russia of funds to finance this war, Kallas said.

"We have also achieved the goal of the initiative with 2 million shells. This is necessary for Ukraine to be able to defend itself," the EU foreign policy chief said.