Launch of new border control system will not affect EU entry rules - border guards

$41.840.05
48.900.06
ukenru
How much will studying abroad cost Ukrainians: top 10 foreign universities
10:57 AM • 9942 views
How much will studying abroad cost Ukrainians: top 10 foreign universities
10:52 AM • 6218 views
Parliament approved the extension of mobilization - MP
10:23 AM • 16091 views
2.5 million for bribery accused: Ukrainians fund comfort of MP Kuzminykh
Exclusive
07:14 AM • 22292 views
Increased pressure from Trump will not affect Putin's plans - political scientist
06:35 AM • 60322 views
Personnel reshuffles: MP revealed possible composition of the new Cabinet of Ministers
July 14, 06:23 PM • 62076 views
"Colossal experience will definitely be useful": Zelenskyy hinted at Shmyhal's appointment as Minister of Defense
July 14, 03:55 PM • 89232 views
17 Patriot systems are already being prepared for shipment to Ukraine - Trump
July 14, 03:24 PM • 74506 views
Trump announces 100% tariffs on Russia if no ceasefire agreement in Ukraine within 50 days
July 14, 03:00 PM • 55294 views
To be announced soon: Svyrydenko on proposals for cabinet members
Exclusive
July 14, 02:00 PM • 43742 views
Bitcoin breaks record again: what's behind the coin's surge and what to expect next - explained by fintech expert Olena Sosiedka
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+29°
3.7m/s
40%
747mm
Popular news
Russia intensifies pressure on residents of occupied territories - ISWJuly 15, 02:12 AM • 43857 views
Senate to pause bill on sanctions against RussiaJuly 15, 02:31 AM • 41962 views
In Dnipro, houses and a gymnasium were damaged due to a Russian drone attackJuly 15, 05:28 AM • 10962 views
Drones attacked Russian cities of Yelets and Voronezh: Enerhiya plant damaged05:59 AM • 18721 views
Unreleased Beyoncé music stolen from car during Cowboy Carter tour08:20 AM • 18645 views
Publications
How much will studying abroad cost Ukrainians: top 10 foreign universities10:57 AM • 9940 views
2.5 million for bribery accused: Ukrainians fund comfort of MP Kuzminykh10:23 AM • 16090 views
Personnel reshuffles: MP revealed possible composition of the new Cabinet of Ministers06:35 AM • 60320 views
This week, Parliament is set to unblock the ARMA reform, which the Duma "fears"July 14, 04:13 PM • 70300 views
Zelenskyy's Cabinet 3.0: how the Ukrainian government will changeJuly 14, 01:52 PM • 85746 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Boris Pistorius
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Sumy
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Unreleased Beyoncé music stolen from car during Cowboy Carter tour08:20 AM • 19006 views
New "Superman" surpasses "Man of Steel" in box office, despite criticism from MAGA supportersJuly 14, 11:18 AM • 58988 views
18th-century ship found in Dubrovnik during pipeline constructionJuly 13, 10:58 AM • 62836 views
Former British PM installs half-million-pound pool with "invisible" floor at his estateJuly 13, 08:31 AM • 58514 views
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free timeJuly 12, 02:30 PM • 143934 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
TikTok
Instagram
Facebook
Financial Times

Launch of new border control system will not affect EU entry rules - border guards

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2816 views

The European Union is introducing a unified border crossing control system that will enhance security and apply to citizens of third countries, including Ukrainians. The new system will collect passport and biometric data, but will not require additional documents for entry.

Launch of new border control system will not affect EU entry rules - border guards

The introduction of a unified border control system by the European Union does not require new documents for entry into European countries. Andriy Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, said this on a TV broadcast, UNN reports.

Details

As Demchenko noted, the unified EU border control system is designed to enhance security and will apply to citizens of third countries, including Ukrainians.

The single unified system will control the border and security of European countries and countries that are part of the Schengen area. This database will be filled with all border crossings by citizens of third countries. This also applies to citizens of Ukraine who will be entering and exiting European countries. Information about passport data – surname, name of the person crossing the border, as well as individual biometric data – will be collected. All of it will be stored in one system so that European countries can use this information and enhance security regarding the border and those who plan to enter European countries first and foremost.

- Demchenko explained.

However, according to him, no additional conditions or documents for crossing the border will be required in connection with the introduction of the unified EU border control system.

This does not concern any new changes regarding the conditions or documents that would be necessary to enter European countries. This is exclusively such a unified database.

- Demchenko emphasized.

Recall

The European Parliament has finally approved the gradual rollout of the Entry/Exit System (EES) at the EU's external borders. The system will register biometric data of third-country nationals to enhance security and speed up border control.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the WorldOur people abroad
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
European Union
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9