Launch of new border control system will not affect EU entry rules - border guards

The introduction of a unified border control system by the European Union does not require new documents for entry into European countries. Andriy Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, said this on a TV broadcast, UNN reports.

Details

As Demchenko noted, the unified EU border control system is designed to enhance security and will apply to citizens of third countries, including Ukrainians.

The single unified system will control the border and security of European countries and countries that are part of the Schengen area. This database will be filled with all border crossings by citizens of third countries. This also applies to citizens of Ukraine who will be entering and exiting European countries. Information about passport data – surname, name of the person crossing the border, as well as individual biometric data – will be collected. All of it will be stored in one system so that European countries can use this information and enhance security regarding the border and those who plan to enter European countries first and foremost. - Demchenko explained.

However, according to him, no additional conditions or documents for crossing the border will be required in connection with the introduction of the unified EU border control system.

This does not concern any new changes regarding the conditions or documents that would be necessary to enter European countries. This is exclusively such a unified database. - Demchenko emphasized.

Recall

The European Parliament has finally approved the gradual rollout of the Entry/Exit System (EES) at the EU's external borders. The system will register biometric data of third-country nationals to enhance security and speed up border control.