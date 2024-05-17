EU Council bans broadcasting of four Russian propaganda resources

The EU Council has decided to suspend the broadcasting of four more media outlets in the European Union that spread and support Russian propaganda and the aggressive war against Ukraine: "Voice of Europe, RIA Novosti, Izvestia, and Rossiyskaya Gazeta. This is stated on the website of the European Council, according to UNN.

These media outlets are under the constant direct or indirect control of the leadership of the Russian Federation and play an important role in launching and supporting Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine and destabilizing neighboring countries, - the statement said.

Details

The reason for the restrictions is that "Russia has resorted to continuous and concerted propaganda and information manipulation targeting civil society in the EU and neighboring countries, seriously distorting and manipulating facts."



It is noted that, in accordance with the Charter of Fundamental Rights, the agreed measures will not prevent the targeted media and their employees from carrying out activities in the EU other than broadcasting, such as research and interviews.

Recall

As UNN previously reported , the EU ambassadors agreed to ban access to four information resources used as tools of Russian propaganda in all EU countries.