Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 70028 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 104975 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 147981 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152223 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 248784 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173768 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165080 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148266 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225042 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113038 views

March 1, 12:32 PM • 102027 views
March 1, 01:18 PM • 41159 views
March 1, 02:42 PM • 35878 views
04:47 PM • 54134 views
05:32 PM • 47915 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 248784 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225042 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 211221 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 237016 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 223884 views
06:49 PM • 70028 views
05:32 PM • 47915 views
04:47 PM • 54134 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 112593 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 113519 views
EU Council bans broadcasting of four Russian propaganda resources

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19050 views

The EU Council has banned four more Russian media outlets - Voice of Europe, RIA Novosti, Izvestia, and Rossiyskaya Gazeta - from broadcasting in the EU for spreading Russian propaganda and supporting Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine.

The EU Council has decided to suspend the broadcasting of four more media outlets in the European Union that spread and support Russian propaganda and the aggressive war against Ukraine: "Voice of Europe, RIA Novosti, Izvestia, and Rossiyskaya Gazeta. This is stated on the website of the European Council, according to UNN.

These media outlets are under the constant direct or indirect control of the leadership of the Russian Federation and play an important role in launching and supporting Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine and destabilizing neighboring countries,

- the statement said.

Details

The reason for the restrictions is that "Russia has resorted to continuous and concerted propaganda and information manipulation targeting civil society in the EU and neighboring countries, seriously distorting and manipulating facts."

It is noted that, in accordance with the Charter of Fundamental Rights, the agreed measures will not prevent the targeted media and their employees from carrying out activities in the EU other than broadcasting, such as research and interviews.

Recall

As UNN previously reported , the EU ambassadors agreed to ban access to four information resources used as tools of Russian propaganda in all EU countries.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
council-of-the-european-unionCouncil of the European Union
european-councilEuropean Council
european-unionEuropean Union
ukraineUkraine

