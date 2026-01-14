EU considers creating a negotiator position with Putin - Politico

$43.180.08
European Commission approves legislative package for financial support to Ukraine worth €90 billion: what's next
01:18 PM • 3130 views
The Rada appointed Natalukha as head of the State Property Fund
Exclusive
01:16 PM • 3918 views
NABU's attack on Tymoshenko is political reprisal and an attempt to destabilize the government - political scientist
Exclusive
12:53 PM • 7654 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
12:25 PM • 5760 views
Rada appointed Shmyhal as Minister of Energy on the second attempt
12:14 PM • 8706 views
Oleksandr Kabanov, People's Deputy from "Servant of the People" and former screenwriter of Studio "Kvartal 95", has died
11:08 AM • 4378 views
Cabinet of Ministers strengthens control over drug prices: weekly reports and fines for violations introduced
10:47 AM • 9184 views
Fedorov became the new Minister of Defense: The Verkhovna Rada made a decision
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 10675 views
Law enforcement investigates 10 criminal cases involving the scandalous Odrex clinic - Prosecutor General's Office
09:09 AM • 12819 views
Tymoshenko case: NABU and SAP confirmed the notice of suspicion to the head of the Verkhovna Rada faction and released the recordingVideo
141 combat engagements took place on the front line over the past day, many enemy equipment and soldiers were destroyed - General Staff
Greenlandic Rift: Will Denmark and Europe withstand the pressure of Washington's appetites?
Explosion in an apartment in Kyiv, one person injured
The GUR identified 50 foreign machine tools operating for the Russian military-industrial complex
Yulia Tymoshenko stated from the Verkhovna Rada rostrum about pressure from NABU and illegal searches
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Exclusive
12:53 PM • 7654 views
Yulia Tymoshenko stated from the Verkhovna Rada rostrum about pressure from NABU and illegal searches
Greenlandic Rift: Will Denmark and Europe withstand the pressure of Washington's appetites?
Consequences of the massive strike on Kyiv and the region: how the capital and Kyiv region live in conditions of power outages
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinic
Exclusive
January 13, 12:46 PM • 58868 views
Yulia Tymoshenko
Mykhailo Fedorov
Donald Trump
Denys Shmyhal
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Venezuela
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix Deal
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom Kaulitz
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort services
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his beloved
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancy
Technology
Heating
Social network
Financial Times
Signal

EU considers creating a negotiator position with Putin - Politico

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36 views

European governments are pressuring the EU to appoint a negotiator to represent their interests regarding Ukraine. They fear that the US will make a deal with Russia behind their backs.

EU considers creating a negotiator position with Putin - Politico

European governments are pressuring the EU to appoint a negotiator to represent their interests regarding Ukraine, fearing that the United States will strike a deal with Russia behind their backs, Politico reports, writes UNN.

Details

Proponents of the plan, including France and Italy, have garnered support from the European Commission and several other countries for the position, according to three diplomats and officials directly familiar with the negotiations.

They say Europe can uphold its "red lines, such as Ukraine's potential future NATO membership, only if the EU has a seat at the negotiating table.

This unprecedented move would mark a significant shift in how Europe engages in a series of bilateral negotiations orchestrated by US President Donald Trump, and comes as the continent seeks to demonstrate its willingness to play a vital role in any settlement that ends the war.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni have joined forces in recent weeks to call for opening diplomatic channels to Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin and his inner circle, the publication writes.

Meloni, following Macron, stated that it is time for Europe to talk to Russia09.01.26, 14:53 • 5251 view

"Macron has been arguing in recent days that, given the bilateral talks between the Americans and the Russians, it is important to play at least some role in the discussion," a senior French official said. "Meloni was very supportive of this... that they are not naive about what can be achieved as a result of these talks, but, given the balance between absence and engagement, there is a growing awareness [of the benefits of engagement] in some capitals."

Serious disagreements remain regarding the details of this position. Critics say that appointing a negotiator would imply that Russia is ready to negotiate in good faith and agree to something other than the complete subjugation of Ukraine, the publication writes. Trump's attempts to strike a deal have so far failed, as the Kremlin refuses to back down from its demand that Ukraine cede parts of the territory that Russian forces have failed to conquer, the publication notes.

Discussions are ongoing in Brussels regarding the bloc's contribution to any negotiations and how they can be used to ensure that Trump does not ignore its concerns.

"There are some issues that cannot be discussed [only] with the US when they have direct implications for our security as Europeans," the official said. "The message to Washington is as important as the [message] to Moscow."

European leaders first discussed the idea of a special envoy at an EU summit last March, a senior EU official confirmed. Despite broad support, no decision was made, and the proposals were excluded from a subsequent joint statement.

This role would be narrowly focused on representing Brussels in negotiations alongside Kyiv – a very different proposition than Meloni's proposal for a mediator for Moscow.

"Countries that supported an envoy for Ukraine may not support an envoy to talk to Russia," the official said.

Officials also noted that key aspects of the job, such as whether he would represent only the EU or an entire "coalition of the willing," including the UK and others, have yet to be worked out. The same applies to diplomatic rank, and whether to formally appoint a bureaucrat or informally delegate the role to a sitting national leader.

Italian government minister Giovanbattista Fazzolari – an influential ally of Meloni whose Ukrainian wife is credited with supporting Kyiv in Rome's ruling coalition – said last weekend that former Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi should be offered the position of special envoy.

Meanwhile, four other diplomats noted that Finnish President Alexander Stubb is often seen as a potential representative for Europe in any negotiations with Washington and Moscow. The centrist veteran diplomat has forged a friendly relationship with Trump through golf, while his country borders Russia and has been the target of hybrid campaigns by the Kremlin.

According to one of them, relying on a "sitting leader" means they can be "a little freer with their words." However, "the other question is to figure out exactly when it's worth talking to Putin. Is there a risk that if you do, you also legitimize his positions in some way?"

Two EU officials stressed that the position of special envoy does not exist, and that any talk of candidates is premature. However, a third noted: "None of these positions exist until they do."

EU prepares 20th package of sanctions against Russia for the anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine - Media31.12.25, 13:37 • 3262 views

Julia Shramko

