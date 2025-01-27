EU agrees on roadmap to ease sanctions against Syria

EU foreign ministers have agreed on a roadmap for easing EU sanctions against Syria. This was reported by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, on social network X.

“While we are committed to acting quickly, the lifting of sanctions could be reversed if the wrong steps are taken,” Callas said.

As Reuters reported, the European Union is preparing to lift restrictions on Syria's energy and transportation sectors. The issue of financial sanctions remains open, and a final decision is expected at a ministerial meeting in Brussels.

On January 12, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas , announced a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels in late January to discuss the lifting of sanctions against Syria.