EU agrees on roadmap to ease sanctions against Syria

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

EU agrees on roadmap to ease sanctions against Syria

Kyiv

EU foreign ministers agree on a plan to ease sanctions on Syria. Restrictions in the energy and transportation sectors may be lifted, but the decision could be reversed if the wrong steps are taken.

EU foreign ministers have agreed on a roadmap for easing EU sanctions against Syria. This was reported by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, on social network X.

“While we are committed to acting quickly, the lifting of sanctions could be reversed if the wrong steps are taken,” Callas said.

Previously

As Reuters reported, the European Union is preparing to lift restrictions on Syria's energy and transportation sectors. The issue of financial sanctions remains open, and a final decision is expected at a ministerial meeting in Brussels.

Recall

On January 12, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas , announced a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels in late January to discuss the lifting of sanctions against Syria.

Antonina Tumanova

Economy Politics News of the World
kaia-kallasKaya Kallas
european-unionEuropean Union
syriaSyria
brusselsBrussels

