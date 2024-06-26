EU agrees on new package of sanctions against Belarus

The European Union has agreed on a new package of sanctions against Belarus, the Belgian presidency of the Council of the European Union said on Wednesday, UNN writes.

Details

"The EU ambassadors have agreed in principle on a new package of sanctions against Belarus. this package will strengthen our response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, including the fight against circumvention of sanctions," the Belgian presidency of the EU Council noted in X.

"In recent months, it has become obvious that the main bypass of sanctions (against Russia. - Ed.) occurs through Belarus," a diplomatic source in Brussels told a DW correspondent. "When we negotiated the 14th package, we focused only on Russia, but there remains a loophole that needs to be closed."

According to him, in recent days the European Commission has been developing a package of sanctions against Belarus in order to bring it into line with the restrictive measures taken against Russia. "We understand that this is a very short period of time, because it usually takes several weeks," the DW source emphasized. "But for obvious reasons, the vast majority of member states felt that we should try to make it before June 30."

Belgium is actively promoting the introduction of new sanctions against Belarus. Penal measures taken at the ambassadorial level could be approved as early as June 27-28 at the EU summit in Brussels.

