EU adds Hamas leader to terrorist list

The European Union has added the leader of the Palestinian Hamas movement Yahya Sinwar to the list of terrorists. This is stated in the statement of the European Council, reports UNN.

Details

Today the European Council decided to add another person to the list of terrorists. Yahya Sinwar, political leader of Hamas the statement reads

It is known that Hamas was recognized by the EU as a terrorist organization in 2001. Inclusion in the list of terrorists provides for the blocking of all funds and assets of Yahya Sinwar in the territory of the European Union.

AddendumAddendum

Yahya Sinwar was born in 1962 in the Khan Younis refugee camp in the southern Gaza Strip. In the 1980s, he became one of the founders of the Hamas group. He also participated in the creation of the Hamas paramilitary wing, the al-Qassam Brigades. In 1988, Yahya Sinwar was sentenced by an Israeli court to four life sentences for the murders of people suspected by Hamas of collaboration, as well as two Israeli soldiers.

