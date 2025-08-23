$41.220.00
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM • 30093 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
August 23, 06:14 AM • 31168 views
Zelenskyy: we will not give our land to the occupier
August 23, 03:30 AM • 30840 views
Day of the State Flag of Ukraine and Kharkiv City Day: what else is celebrated on August 23
August 22, 06:18 PM • 19677 views
Trump on the war in Ukraine: "Over the next two weeks, we will find out how everything turns out"
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM • 43337 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 02:47 PM • 31702 views
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
August 22, 02:39 PM • 30288 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
August 22, 02:30 PM • 25537 views
"Innovations saved Ukraine, now industry must follow" - Major General Grange on Armed Forces transformation, defence and security challenges and the future of aviationPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 01:07 PM • 24961 views
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crimePhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 12:16 PM • 14059 views
Military leave: what changes in the law signed by the President - expert explanation
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Ethnic lands of Ukraine: Ukrainian flags appeared in Russia's Kursk region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98 views

Operators of the "RUGBY TEAM" battalion raised Ukrainian flags in Russia's Kursk region for State Flag Day. The flags fly over Gornal and Guyevo as a sign of invincibility.

Ethnic lands of Ukraine: Ukrainian flags appeared in Russia's Kursk region

On the occasion of Ukraine's State Flag Day, operators of the "RUGBY TEAM" unmanned systems battalion of the 129th Separate Territorial Defense Brigade raised blue and yellow flags in Russia's Kursk region. The battalion reported this on Telegram and published a corresponding video, UNN informs.

Details

The military notes that these are ethnic lands belonging to the Ukrainian Slobozhanshchyna, so the flags of Ukraine in these territories are entirely appropriate.

Now they fly over Gornal and Guyevo - as a sign of invincibility, as a reminder to the enemy: Ukraine always remembers and reclaims what is its own

- reads the caption to the video.

Recall

The "Yellow Ribbon" movement decorated the occupied cities of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson regions, and Crimea with Ukrainian flags. The action took place on August 23, Ukraine's State Flag Day, covering Yevpatoria, Sevastopol, Donetsk, Luhansk, Zhdanivka, Henichesk, Berdiansk, Mariupol, Simferopol, and Nova Kakhovka.

In Warsaw, a solidarity action was held in front of the Russian embassy on the occasion of Ukraine's National Flag Day23.08.25, 22:04 • 1820 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

