On the occasion of Ukraine's State Flag Day, operators of the "RUGBY TEAM" unmanned systems battalion of the 129th Separate Territorial Defense Brigade raised blue and yellow flags in Russia's Kursk region. The battalion reported this on Telegram and published a corresponding video, UNN informs.

Details

The military notes that these are ethnic lands belonging to the Ukrainian Slobozhanshchyna, so the flags of Ukraine in these territories are entirely appropriate.

Now they fly over Gornal and Guyevo - as a sign of invincibility, as a reminder to the enemy: Ukraine always remembers and reclaims what is its own - reads the caption to the video.

Recall

The "Yellow Ribbon" movement decorated the occupied cities of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson regions, and Crimea with Ukrainian flags. The action took place on August 23, Ukraine's State Flag Day, covering Yevpatoria, Sevastopol, Donetsk, Luhansk, Zhdanivka, Henichesk, Berdiansk, Mariupol, Simferopol, and Nova Kakhovka.

