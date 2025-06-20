Estonian Intelligence: Likelihood of Decrease in Russian 'Shahed' Drone Attacks

Estonian intelligence stated that a decrease in the number of Russian drone attacks cannot be ruled out, which may be related to the war launched by Israel against Iran. This was stated by Ants Kiviselg, commander of the Estonian Ministry of Defense's Intelligence Center, as reported by UNN.

It can be assessed that Russia has been able to localize the production of "Shahed" and "Geran" drones to a large extent and transfer it to Russia; it can be assumed that some of the critical components for drone production will continue to come from Iran. - said Kiviselg.

He noted that intelligence is aware that Israel had the opportunity to attack and destroy the "Geran" type drone factory in Iran, and Ukrainians have also consistently attacked the drone factory in Alabuga, Tatarstan, which produces the same type of drones for the Russian army.

Thus, there is a possibility that in the near future we may see some decline in the use of drones. At the same time, we are also absolutely convinced that the Russian Federation is already planning further measures not only to maintain but also to increase the production of these drones. - added Kiviselg.

Recall

Russia launched 86 drones over Ukraine overnight, 70 of which were neutralized, including 34 shot down, the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Friday.