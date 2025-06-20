$41.690.06
Russia is not seeking Ukraine's capitulation, but "insists on recognizing realities" - Putin
04:46 PM
Russia is not seeking Ukraine's capitulation, but "insists on recognizing realities" - Putin
01:11 PM
ARMA reform does not guarantee changes without a comprehensive approach and team reboot - political scientist
12:29 PM
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)
12:17 PM
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the year
11:31 AM
Ukrainian soldiers continue to return from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced another exchange
June 20, 08:30 AM
"Your life will no longer be the same after hypnosis" - hypnotherapist Anna Karui
June 20, 08:20 AM
Stress-free apartment sale: Expert advice on how to sell property quickly
June 20, 07:30 AM
World Refugee Day: How Many Ukrainians Have Temporary Protection in the EU
June 20, 06:41 AM
Russian drone attack on Odesa: State Emergency Service reported on the "Nemo" hotel and dolphins
June 20, 06:00 AM
Detox diets: Nutritionist explained whether cleansing the body with juices and smoothies works
Broadcast
Estonian Intelligence: Likelihood of Decrease in Russian 'Shahed' Drone Attacks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60 views

Estonian intelligence does not rule out a decrease in the number of Russian drone attacks due to Israel's war against Iran and Ukrainian attacks on factories. However, Russia plans to increase the production of these drones.

Estonian intelligence stated that a decrease in the number of Russian drone attacks cannot be ruled out, which may be related to the war launched by Israel against Iran. This was stated by Ants Kiviselg, commander of the Estonian Ministry of Defense's Intelligence Center, as reported by UNN.

It can be assessed that Russia has been able to localize the production of "Shahed" and "Geran" drones to a large extent and transfer it to Russia; it can be assumed that some of the critical components for drone production will continue to come from Iran.

- said Kiviselg.

He noted that intelligence is aware that Israel had the opportunity to attack and destroy the "Geran" type drone factory in Iran, and Ukrainians have also consistently attacked the drone factory in Alabuga, Tatarstan, which produces the same type of drones for the Russian army.

Thus, there is a possibility that in the near future we may see some decline in the use of drones. At the same time, we are also absolutely convinced that the Russian Federation is already planning further measures not only to maintain but also to increase the production of these drones.

- added Kiviselg.

Russia launched 86 drones over Ukraine overnight, 70 of which were neutralized, including 34 shot down, the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Friday.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Israel
Shahed-136
Estonia
Ukraine
Iran
Tesla
