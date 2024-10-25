Estonian intelligence: russia will lose up to 40 thousand troops in october
Kyiv • UNN
Estonian intelligence estimates that russia will lose about 40,000 troops in October. The occupiers suffer the main losses in the Pokrovske direction, where up to 210 attacks per day are recorded.
russian losses at the front are quite high, this month's losses are the largest: in October, the occupiers will lose about 40 thousand soldiers wounded and killed. This was stated by Deputy Chief of Estonian Intelligence Janek Kesselmann, UNN reports.
Last weekend, the intensity reached up to 210 attacks per day, slightly decreasing in the second half of this week. As before, the main focus of russian attacks is on the Pokrovsk direction of Donetsk region in the vicinity of Selydove and Kurakhove. According to open sources, russian troops have advanced on the territory between these settlements
According to him, the advance of russian forces was made possible by massive shelling and so-called "meat assaults.
russia's losses are quite high. And this month seems to be one of the biggest in terms of losses for russia. According to our estimates, the enemy will lose about 40,000 soldiers, both wounded and killed, during the month
Recall
Occupants suffer catastrophic losses in Donetsk region. According to ATES, the 30th Brigade has up to 50 killed and wounded daily, hospitals are overcrowded, and civilians are discharged to accommodate wounded soldiers.
Plus 1630 occupants, 7 tanks and 34 artillery systems: General Staff updates data on enemy losses25.10.24, 08:02 • 20013 views