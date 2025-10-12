$41.510.00
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Estonia reassures about the situation with Russian "little green men" on the border

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1426 views

Estonia's Foreign Minister denied reports of a tense situation on the border with Russia, calling them an exaggeration. Estonia temporarily closed a section of road that runs through Russian territory after armed Russian soldiers appeared there.

Estonia reassures about the situation with Russian "little green men" on the border

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna stated that reports of a "tense situation" on the Estonian-Russian border are an exaggeration. The government temporarily closed a short section of road that passes through Russian territory to avoid incidents after armed Russian soldiers appeared there. The minister wrote about this on his X social media page, UNN reports.

Details

The incident occurred in the area of Saatse village in southeastern Estonia. This section of the road is a historical feature: it connects Estonian settlements but extends several hundred meters into Russian territory. According to the rules, residents can use it without stopping.

Estonia and Denmark warn of threat from Russian activity07.10.25, 05:33 • 4394 views

On Friday, Estonian border guards spotted seven armed Russian servicemen on the Russian side of the road. In response, the Estonian authorities temporarily suspended traffic to prevent any misunderstandings or provocations.

Margus Tsahkna emphasized that the border remains calm and controlled, and the situation "shows no signs of escalation." According to him, in the future, Estonia plans to completely abandon the use of the road crossing Russian territory. An alternative route is already partially functioning, and a new one is under construction.

The Russians are behaving a little more confidently than before, but nothing extraordinary is happening.

– assured the Foreign Minister.

Recall

The Estonian Police and Border Guard Board temporarily closed traffic through the so-called "Saatse Boot" on the country's eastern border. The decision was made after Estonian border guards recorded unusual activity of armed individuals on Russian territory, which raised concerns about possible provocations or security incidents.

Stepan Haftko

