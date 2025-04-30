Estonia is ready to support "deterrent forces" in Ukraine with a ground combat unit - the country's Ministry of Defense

Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal said that his country is ready to contribute to the "deterrent forces" of the coalition of countries led by Great Britain and France, which provides security guarantees to Ukraine. It is about sending a ground combat unit to our country, reported on the official website of the Estonian government, writes UNN.

Details

According to Kristen Michal, the planning of the coalition of willing is in full swing. Estonia is ready to contribute in the form of a ground combat unit of up to company size, trained instructors and staff officers.

Of course, before sending the unit, we will ask for a mandate from the Riigikogu (the Estonian Parliament - ed.) - he added.

Michal noted that Estonia still believes that the best way to guarantee Ukraine's security is membership in NATO.

In the event that NATO membership takes some time, Ukraine must be guaranteed deterrence and protection measures with the help of local allied forces - said the Prime Minister.

He also reminded that an independent and sovereign Ukraine is the best strategic guarantee for all European countries.

The security of Ukraine is the security of Europe. An independent, sovereign Ukraine, belonging to the European family, is the best strategic guarantee against Moscow imperialism for all of us. We must show that we can put our good intentions into practice - said Michal.

Addition

Europe will have difficulty forming a 25,000-strong military contingent to participate in the "deterrent forces" in Ukraine. This is due to the fact that its armies are understaffed and underfunded.

Great Britain may deploy troops in Ukraine for up to five years. This is one of the options being discussed by Western allies.