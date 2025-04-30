$41.560.18
India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine
India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

"Return to Stalinism": lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

We have already lost the opportunity to purchase seeds from Ukrainian producers - expert

Electricity tariff will remain unchanged until the end of October - Shmyhal

Estonia is ready to support "deterrent forces" in Ukraine with a ground combat unit - the country's Ministry of Defense

Kyiv • UNN

Estonia has declared its readiness to join the coalition of countries led by Britain and France, which provides security guarantees to Ukraine. The country may send a ground combat unit.

Estonia is ready to support "deterrent forces" in Ukraine with a ground combat unit - the country's Ministry of Defense

Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal said that his country is ready to contribute to the "deterrent forces" of the coalition of countries led by Great Britain and France, which provides security guarantees to Ukraine. It is about sending a ground combat unit to our country, reported on the official website of the Estonian government, writes UNN.

Details

According to Kristen Michal, the planning of the coalition of willing is in full swing. Estonia is ready to contribute in the form of a ground combat unit of up to company size, trained instructors and staff officers.

Of course, before sending the unit, we will ask for a mandate from the Riigikogu (the Estonian Parliament - ed.) 

- he added.

Michal noted that Estonia still believes that the best way to guarantee Ukraine's security is membership in NATO.

In the event that NATO membership takes some time, Ukraine must be guaranteed deterrence and protection measures with the help of local allied forces

- said the Prime Minister.

He also reminded that an independent and sovereign Ukraine is the best strategic guarantee for all European countries.

The security of Ukraine is the security of Europe. An independent, sovereign Ukraine, belonging to the European family, is the best strategic guarantee against Moscow imperialism for all of us. We must show that we can put our good intentions into practice

- said Michal.

Addition

Europe will have difficulty forming a 25,000-strong military contingent to participate in the "deterrent forces" in Ukraine. This is due to the fact that its armies are understaffed and underfunded.

Great Britain may deploy troops in Ukraine for up to five years. This is one of the options being discussed by Western allies.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Kristen Michal
NATO
France
United Kingdom
Estonia
Ukraine
