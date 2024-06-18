Establishment of the National Development Institution: The Rada has taken the first step

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 11098 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 119233 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 124035 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 138755 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 199640 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 239526 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 147762 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370102 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182525 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149802 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.4m/s
34%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 83389 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 116627 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 103272 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 20307 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 40919 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 119357 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 105615 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 124121 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 118887 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 138834 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 7520 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 10208 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 14506 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 15931 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 21786 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Establishment of the National Development Institution: The Rada has taken the first step

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34241 views

The Verkhovna Rada passed a bill to create a National Development Institute by reorganizing the Entrepreneurship Development Fund to provide financial and other support for the development and recovery of Ukraine's economy, similar to the German KfW.

Establishment of the National Development Institution: The Rada has taken the first step

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted as a basis a draft law that provides for the establishment of a National Development Institution through the reorganization of the Entrepreneurship Development Fund, which will perform the functions of providing financial and other support for the development and reconstruction of Ukraine's economy. The institution will be analogous to the German Credit Institution for Reconstruction. This was reported by UNN with reference to MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak and the card of the draft law No. 11238.

Law No. 11238 on the National Development Institution was adopted in the first reading. It was adopted in the first reading with 233 votes in favor,

- Zheleznyak said.

Details

The draft law provides for the creation of a National Development Institution through the reorganization of the Entrepreneurship Development Fund, which will perform the functions of providing financial and other support for the development and reconstruction of Ukraine's economy.

It is noted that the main activities of the National Development Institution will be:

  • providing funds on credit;
  • factoring;
  • providing guarantees;
  • compensation of interest rate, principal and/or other loan payments; provision of non-refundable financial support (grants);
  • activities related to the conclusion of derivative contracts and transactions with financial instruments on its own behalf and at its own expense; activities related to the development, support and mediation in the distribution and administration of funds of state programs, programs of local governments, international technical assistance projects, projects of international financial organizations;
  • conducting investment research, financial analysis or providing any other general recommendations or consultations related to the operations specified in this part.

The National Development Institution has the right to raise funds in the form of a loan and factoring from financial service providers that are entitled to provide a service of providing funds and bank metals on credit or factoring services; in any form from foreign states; through transactions with financial instruments; in the form of a charitable contribution, donation, grant, non-refundable financial assistance, international technical assistance.

The governing bodies of the National Development Institution will be the general meeting of participants, the council and the board."

The General Meeting is the supreme governing body, the Council is the management and control body, and the Management Board is the executive body of the National Development Institution,

- the document says.

Corporate rights owned by the state in the authorized capital are managed by the Cabinet of Ministers through the Ministry of Finance.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada adopted in the first reading a draft law that provides for exemption from value added tax and customs duties on the import of goods for the production and/or repair of mechanized demining machines.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyPolitics
Brent
$65.88
Bitcoin
$82,525.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.15
Золото
$3,132.61
Ethereum
$1,783.41