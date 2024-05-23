ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
“eRestoration” program: residents of Odesa region compensated over UAH 41 million

“eRestoration” program: residents of Odesa region compensated over UAH 41 million

Kyiv

Residents of Odesa Oblast received over UAH 41 million in compensation for war-damaged property as part of the e-Restoration program, and nearly 3,300 residential properties were included in the Register of Damaged or Destroyed Property.

Under the "eRestoration" program, residents of Odesa region have received more than UAH 41 million in compensation for property damaged by the war. This was reported by Oleksandr Kharlov, deputy head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, on the air of the United News marathon, UNN reports.

The state program "eRestoration" is in place and residents of Odesa region have received more than UAH 41 million under the program

- he said.

Mr. Kharlov added that almost 3,300 residential properties have already been included in the Register of Damaged or Destroyed Property of Odesa Oblast residents.

Our international partners and representatives of conscious business also help people who are in trouble because of the aggressive criminal actions of the Russian Federation. So far, we have several cases when conscious businessmen of Odesa region have donated housing to people who lost their homes. As for the restoration of architectural monuments, our foreign partners are also involved in this issue along with the state

- he said
Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarUNN-Odesa
odesaOdesa
polandPoland

