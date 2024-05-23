“eRestoration” program: residents of Odesa region compensated over UAH 41 million

Under the "eRestoration" program, residents of Odesa region have received more than UAH 41 million in compensation for property damaged by the war. This was reported by Oleksandr Kharlov, deputy head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, on the air of the United News marathon, UNN reports.

The state program "eRestoration" is in place and residents of Odesa region have received more than UAH 41 million under the program - he said.

Mr. Kharlov added that almost 3,300 residential properties have already been included in the Register of Damaged or Destroyed Property of Odesa Oblast residents.