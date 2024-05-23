“eRestoration” program: residents of Odesa region compensated over UAH 41 million
Kyiv • UNN
Residents of Odesa Oblast received over UAH 41 million in compensation for war-damaged property as part of the e-Restoration program, and nearly 3,300 residential properties were included in the Register of Damaged or Destroyed Property.
Under the "eRestoration" program, residents of Odesa region have received more than UAH 41 million in compensation for property damaged by the war. This was reported by Oleksandr Kharlov, deputy head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, on the air of the United News marathon, UNN reports.
The state program "eRestoration" is in place and residents of Odesa region have received more than UAH 41 million under the program
Mr. Kharlov added that almost 3,300 residential properties have already been included in the Register of Damaged or Destroyed Property of Odesa Oblast residents.
Our international partners and representatives of conscious business also help people who are in trouble because of the aggressive criminal actions of the Russian Federation. So far, we have several cases when conscious businessmen of Odesa region have donated housing to people who lost their homes. As for the restoration of architectural monuments, our foreign partners are also involved in this issue along with the state