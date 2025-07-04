eRecovery in "Diia" will not work for more than a day: the reason is named

According to the official explanation, specialists are improving one of the functionalities of the Register. This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of "Diia".

Details

The eRecovery service in the application and on the portal will not work from 8:00 on July 5 to 18:00 on July 6. - reports the "Diia" service on its social media page.

We will update the functionality of the Register of damaged and destroyed property. This will allow us to add new services to make eRecovery even more convenient. - the post says.

The service promises that as soon as everything starts working, users will be immediately notified.

Diia introduces new service for drivers: allows quick replacement of vehicle registration certificate