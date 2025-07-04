eRecovery in "Diia" will not work for more than a day: the reason is named
Kyiv • UNN
The eRecovery service in "Diia" will be unavailable from 8:00 on July 5 to 18:00 on July 6. This is due to the update of the functionality of the Register of Damaged and Destroyed Property to add new services.
According to the official explanation, specialists are improving one of the functionalities of the Register. This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of "Diia".
Details
The eRecovery service in the application and on the portal will not work from 8:00 on July 5 to 18:00 on July 6.
We will update the functionality of the Register of damaged and destroyed property. This will allow us to add new services to make eRecovery even more convenient.
The service promises that as soon as everything starts working, users will be immediately notified.
