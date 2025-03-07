Erdogan supported the idea of a ceasefire and the cessation of air and sea attacks in the war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

$41.320.06
44.630.03
ukenru
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 17885 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 109398 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 170290 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 107248 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343700 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173787 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 145041 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196166 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124908 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108169 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+7°
1m/s
60%
Popular news

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 86899 views

Poland will lose up to 0.4% of GDP due to new US tariffs on European exports - Duda

April 3, 03:44 PM • 11739 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24556 views

Zelenskyy named the “red lines” in negotiations to end the war

April 3, 04:08 PM • 12377 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21444 views
Publications

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM • 17885 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 86901 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 109398 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 170290 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160522 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21448 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24561 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38781 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47375 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135934 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Erdogan supported the idea of a ceasefire and the cessation of air and sea attacks in the war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18113 views

The President of Turkey called for an end to air and sea attacks between Ukraine and the Russian Federation as a confidence-building measure. Erdogan also reaffirmed Turkey's aspiration for full membership in the EU and participation in defense programs.

Erdogan supported the idea of a ceasefire and the cessation of air and sea attacks in the war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

The President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, stated on Friday that Ankara supports the idea of establishing a ceasefire as soon as possible and halting air and naval attacks as confidence-building measures between Ukraine and Russia, reports UNN citing Hürriyet Daily News.

Details

Regarding the war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, Erdoğan emphasized the importance of a ceasefire between the parties during a video conference organized by the EU after the summit on Ukraine for partner countries outside the bloc.

We support the idea of establishing a ceasefire as soon as possible and stopping attacks in the air and at sea as a confidence-building measure between the parties

- said Erdoğan.

"Our efforts to reach an agreement that guarantees the safety of navigation in the Black Sea align with this approach," Erdoğan noted, as quoted by Daily Sabah.

Erdoğan also confirmed Turkey's readiness to promise all possible support and assistance to efforts aimed at establishing peace and stability in Ukraine, including holding a potential summit between the two parties.

The security of Europe is a concern for all allies, Erdoğan said, expressing a desire to see a continuation of a realistic and inclusive approach towards creating a new security structure, as demonstrated at the London summit on March 2 and this video conference on March 7.

Turkey and the EU must join forces in planning European security, Erdoğan stated, calling on Brussels to lift restrictions on Ankara's participation in EU bodies concerning defense and security.

"We believe that planning all steps for European security together with Turkey will be in our mutual interests. It is also important to receive strong support from our ally, the USA, and to maintain maximum transatlantic connection in all these initiatives," Erdoğan said.

The President of Turkey stated that Turkey's high-tech defense industry is ready to contribute, urging the EU to include Turkey in various EU bodies, including the European Peace Fund aimed at the reconstruction of Ukraine.

"We believe that there is no justification for excluding us from the procurement and reconstruction programs of the European Union's defense products. It is important for us to be included in mechanisms such as the European Peace Fund, which aims at the reconstruction and revival of Ukraine," he said.

Recent events have once again proven that Turkey and the EU must act according to a long-term and strategic vision, Erdoğan said, reiterating that full membership in the EU remains Turkey's main goal.

"We adhere to our goal of full membership. We expect the EU to take a strategic and forward-looking position and to resume our membership negotiations. I hope that we will hold our high-level meetings soon," said the President of Turkey.

Supplement

Erdoğan, along with the leaders of the United Kingdom, Norway, Canada, and Iceland, participated in a video conference organized by the President of the European Council, António Costa, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
European Union
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Turkey
Brent
$69.98
Bitcoin
$83,160.20
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$39.20
Золото
$3,134.47
Ethereum
$1,816.86