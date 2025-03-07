Erdogan supported the idea of a ceasefire and the cessation of air and sea attacks in the war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Turkey called for an end to air and sea attacks between Ukraine and the Russian Federation as a confidence-building measure. Erdogan also reaffirmed Turkey's aspiration for full membership in the EU and participation in defense programs.
The President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, stated on Friday that Ankara supports the idea of establishing a ceasefire as soon as possible and halting air and naval attacks as confidence-building measures between Ukraine and Russia, reports UNN citing Hürriyet Daily News.
Details
Regarding the war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, Erdoğan emphasized the importance of a ceasefire between the parties during a video conference organized by the EU after the summit on Ukraine for partner countries outside the bloc.
We support the idea of establishing a ceasefire as soon as possible and stopping attacks in the air and at sea as a confidence-building measure between the parties
"Our efforts to reach an agreement that guarantees the safety of navigation in the Black Sea align with this approach," Erdoğan noted, as quoted by Daily Sabah.
Erdoğan also confirmed Turkey's readiness to promise all possible support and assistance to efforts aimed at establishing peace and stability in Ukraine, including holding a potential summit between the two parties.
The security of Europe is a concern for all allies, Erdoğan said, expressing a desire to see a continuation of a realistic and inclusive approach towards creating a new security structure, as demonstrated at the London summit on March 2 and this video conference on March 7.
Turkey and the EU must join forces in planning European security, Erdoğan stated, calling on Brussels to lift restrictions on Ankara's participation in EU bodies concerning defense and security.
"We believe that planning all steps for European security together with Turkey will be in our mutual interests. It is also important to receive strong support from our ally, the USA, and to maintain maximum transatlantic connection in all these initiatives," Erdoğan said.
The President of Turkey stated that Turkey's high-tech defense industry is ready to contribute, urging the EU to include Turkey in various EU bodies, including the European Peace Fund aimed at the reconstruction of Ukraine.
"We believe that there is no justification for excluding us from the procurement and reconstruction programs of the European Union's defense products. It is important for us to be included in mechanisms such as the European Peace Fund, which aims at the reconstruction and revival of Ukraine," he said.
Recent events have once again proven that Turkey and the EU must act according to a long-term and strategic vision, Erdoğan said, reiterating that full membership in the EU remains Turkey's main goal.
"We adhere to our goal of full membership. We expect the EU to take a strategic and forward-looking position and to resume our membership negotiations. I hope that we will hold our high-level meetings soon," said the President of Turkey.
Supplement
Erdoğan, along with the leaders of the United Kingdom, Norway, Canada, and Iceland, participated in a video conference organized by the President of the European Council, António Costa, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.