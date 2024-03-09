Erdogan declares readiness to hold talks between Ukraine and Russia, Zelenskyy responds

Turkey is ready to hold peace talks with the participation of Ukraine and Russia, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at a press conference with Ukrainian President Zelensky, Anadolu Agency reports UNN.

We are ready to hold a peace summit with the participation of Russia Erdogan said.

According to the Turkish president, if Moscow and Kyiv manage to agree to renew the grain deal, Ankara will provide the necessary support.

The Black Sea Grain Initiative averted a global food crisis. The agreement was signed in this room. We are ready to continue to facilitate a new agreement Erdogan added.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy opposed Russia's participation in the peace talks proposed by Erdogan. However, Zelenskyy suggested that an invitation to the Russian side is possible after a plan is developed to "establish a just peace.

We want to get a result - a just world for Ukraine. First, civilized countries will develop a plan, and only then will representatives of the Russian Federation be invited Zelensky noted

