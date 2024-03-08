Zelenskyy: Ukraine and Turkey signed an agreement to facilitate trade

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the signing of an agreement that simplifies trade between Ukraine and Turkey, UNN reports.

"Today, by the way, an agreement has been signed that simplifies our trade - between Ukraine and Turkey - and removes obstacles to business. A number of important documents have also been signed at the level of the defense ministries," Zelenskyy said on Telegram.

According to him, Ukraine and Turkey together "strengthen each other and our entire region.

Recall

Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and Turkey's Trade Minister Omer Bolat signed an agreement between the governments of Ukraine and the Republic of Turkey on the establishment of a system for the electronic exchange of preliminary information on goods and vehicles moving between the parties.