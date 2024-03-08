Ukraine and Turkey signed a number of agreements at the level of defense ministries - Zelenskyy

Ukraine and Turkey have signed a number of important documents at the level of the defense ministries. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint press conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, UNN reports.

Today, we devoted considerable time to bilateral cooperation in the defense sector, both at the governmental level and at the level of companies of our countries. We have reached an agreement on joint projects. I am very pleased with this. I met with representatives of the Turkish defense industry. We are ready to move as quickly as possible to implement the projects we discussed. I am very pleased with the conversation with the companies and business of Turkey and, consequently, with the results that will be - Zelensky said.

He noted that Ukraine is ready to quickly resolve issues related to economic cooperation, in particular in the reconstruction, as well as in promoting the necessary bilateral agreements.

"Today we signed an agreement that simplifies our trade and removes an obstacle for business. A number of important documents have been signed at the level of the defense ministries. Ukraine and Turkey are strengthening each other and our entire region together," Zelenskyy added.

Recall

Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and Turkey's Trade Minister Omer Bolat signed an agreement between the Government of Ukraine and the Government of the Republic of Turkey to establish a system for the electronic exchange of preliminary information on goods and vehicles moving between the parties.