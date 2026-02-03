Epstein's emails: Duchess of York called pedophile 'brother' and asked for rent money

A new series of leaked Jeffrey Epstein emails has sparked another wave of scandal surrounding the British royal family, particularly Sarah Ferguson and her daughters. The documents indicate that even after Epstein's 2008 conviction for sexual offenses against minors, the former Duchess of York maintained close ties with him, sought financial assistance, and offered access to palace apartments. This was reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

In correspondence from 2009-2010, Sarah Ferguson repeatedly expressed deep gratitude to Epstein for his "generosity and goodwill." In one letter, she wrote: "Thank you, Jeffrey, for being the brother I always dreamed of," adding later: "I am at your service. Just marry me." In addition to emotional confessions, the files contain direct requests for money – in particular, a message about an urgent need for £20,000 to pay rent to avoid media exposure. Epstein himself, in correspondence with partners, claimed that he had been financially assisting Ferguson for 15 years.

Mysterious "son" and daughters drawn into the scandal

Particular attention was drawn to a letter from 2011, in which Sarah congratulates Epstein on the birth of a boy, whose existence was never officially reported.

Heard from the Duke that you had a baby boy... I'm still here with love and friendship – the message says.

In addition to the Duchess herself, her daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie, are mentioned in the letters. The documents describe instances where the girls attended dinners with Epstein, and one ambiguous message from an unknown sender mentions Princess Eugenie's "sex weekend," although the context of this phrase remains unclear.

Using royal resources for manipulation

The emails confirm that Epstein had access to the highest echelons of British society precisely through the York family. Prince Andrew's secretary invited the criminal to a party at St. James's Palace, and Ferguson herself, according to the documents, promised to arrange tea parties in the apartments of Buckingham Palace or Windsor Castle for Epstein's acquaintances. These revelations deal a devastating blow to the reputation of the York brand, which is already in a critical state due to lawsuits against Prince Andrew.

