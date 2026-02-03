$42.810.04
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on Kyiv in freezing February weather
You will hear certain results soon: Umerov on prisoner exchange
Ukraine extended sanctions against Firtash and Kozak
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA react
Pension reform in Ukraine: what will really change and will minimum payments be increased to UAH 6,000?
Not only a trilateral format, but also a bilateral one with the US: Zelenskyy on a new round of negotiations to end the war
Organizing elections in Ukraine could cost 10 billion hryvnias - CEC
"Epstein Files": how the scandal could lead to the fall of the Norwegian crown and the imprisonment of political elites
Zelenskyy: Russian shelling of energy facilities in 24 hours was near the front and in border areas, but without targeted Russian missile and 'Shahed' strikes on energy infrastructure
Ukraine launches Starlink "whitelist" in response to Russian use of terminals: how it will work
Epstein's emails: Duchess of York called pedophile 'brother' and asked for rent money

Kyiv • UNN

 • 66 views

Newly released Jeffrey Epstein emails reveal Sarah Ferguson's close ties to the pedophile after his conviction. She sought financial assistance and offered access to palace apartments.

Epstein's emails: Duchess of York called pedophile 'brother' and asked for rent money

A new series of leaked Jeffrey Epstein emails has sparked another wave of scandal surrounding the British royal family, particularly Sarah Ferguson and her daughters. The documents indicate that even after Epstein's 2008 conviction for sexual offenses against minors, the former Duchess of York maintained close ties with him, sought financial assistance, and offered access to palace apartments. This was reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

In correspondence from 2009-2010, Sarah Ferguson repeatedly expressed deep gratitude to Epstein for his "generosity and goodwill." In one letter, she wrote: "Thank you, Jeffrey, for being the brother I always dreamed of," adding later: "I am at your service. Just marry me." In addition to emotional confessions, the files contain direct requests for money – in particular, a message about an urgent need for £20,000 to pay rent to avoid media exposure. Epstein himself, in correspondence with partners, claimed that he had been financially assisting Ferguson for 15 years.

Mysterious "son" and daughters drawn into the scandal

Particular attention was drawn to a letter from 2011, in which Sarah congratulates Epstein on the birth of a boy, whose existence was never officially reported.

"Epstein Files": how the scandal could lead to the fall of the Norwegian crown and the imprisonment of political elites

Heard from the Duke that you had a baby boy... I'm still here with love and friendship

– the message says.

In addition to the Duchess herself, her daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie, are mentioned in the letters. The documents describe instances where the girls attended dinners with Epstein, and one ambiguous message from an unknown sender mentions Princess Eugenie's "sex weekend," although the context of this phrase remains unclear.

Using royal resources for manipulation

The emails confirm that Epstein had access to the highest echelons of British society precisely through the York family. Prince Andrew's secretary invited the criminal to a party at St. James's Palace, and Ferguson herself, according to the documents, promised to arrange tea parties in the apartments of Buckingham Palace or Windsor Castle for Epstein's acquaintances. These revelations deal a devastating blow to the reputation of the York brand, which is already in a critical state due to lawsuits against Prince Andrew.

Trump said he was never on Epstein's island

Stepan Haftko

SocietyNews of the World
Jeffrey Epstein