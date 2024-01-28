ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Environmental activists pour soup on the Gioconda in the Louvre

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35427 views

Two environmental activists poured soup on the armored glass protecting the Mona Lisa painting at the Louvre Museum in Paris to promote the "right to healthy and sustainable food." This follows an incident in May 2022 when someone threw a custard pie at the painting.

Two environmental activists poured soup on the armored glass protecting the Mona Lisa painting in the Louvre Museum in Paris, French media report, UNN reports .

Details

According to media reports, two environmental activists poured soup on the armored glass protecting the Mona Lisa painting in the Louvre, justifying their actions by wanting to promote, among other things, the "right to healthy and sustainable food.

It is noted that this is not the first attack on the painting. In May 2022, someone threw a custard pie at it. People were immediately evacuated from the room where the Mona Lisa was located and cleaning began.

The media reports that the participants of the Food Reaction action present themselves as "a campaign of civil resistance in France that aims to bring about radical changes in society at the climate and social level." Throwing soup on the Mona Lisa is presented as the beginning of the campaign.

Recall

In the Louvre Museum in Paris, a man dressed as an elderly woman smeared cake on Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa painting

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

