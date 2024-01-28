Environmental activists pour soup on the Gioconda in the Louvre

Two environmental activists poured soup on the armored glass protecting the Mona Lisa painting in the Louvre Museum in Paris, French media report, UNN reports .

Details

According to media reports, two environmental activists poured soup on the armored glass protecting the Mona Lisa painting in the Louvre, justifying their actions by wanting to promote, among other things, the "right to healthy and sustainable food.

It is noted that this is not the first attack on the painting. In May 2022, someone threw a custard pie at it. People were immediately evacuated from the room where the Mona Lisa was located and cleaning began.

The media reports that the participants of the Food Reaction action present themselves as "a campaign of civil resistance in France that aims to bring about radical changes in society at the climate and social level." Throwing soup on the Mona Lisa is presented as the beginning of the campaign.

Recall

In the Louvre Museum in Paris, a man dressed as an elderly woman smeared cake on Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa painting.