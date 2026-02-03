Entrepreneurs submitted 2,700 applications for energy assistance to sole proprietors in one day - Svyrydenko

During the first day, entrepreneurs have already submitted 2,700 applications for "Energy Aid for Sole Proprietors". Over 9,000 more applications are in the process of being submitted. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, UNN reports.

Details

She noted that sole proprietors of groups 2-3, who work in socially important areas and provide people with medicines, food, and other basic services, can receive one-time non-refundable financial assistance of up to 15,000 hryvnias.

The funds can be used to purchase or repair generators and other energy equipment, fuel for generators, or to pay for electricity for autonomous operation during outages.

Applications are submitted online through the Diia portal.

The program is aimed at supporting small businesses to ensure continuous operation during power outages - Svyrydenko noted.

