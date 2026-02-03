Entrepreneurs submitted 2,700 applications for energy assistance to sole proprietors in one day - Svyrydenko

$42.970.16
50.910.12
ukenru
04:50 PM • 3406 views
NATO Secretary General Rutte visited Kyiv's thermal power plant, which Russia attacked overnightPhoto
Exclusive
04:41 PM • 5072 views
Three levels of pensions instead of one: how the state wants to change the system and who will pay for it
04:33 PM • 4090 views
Senator Graham urged Trump to supply Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles after a new massive Russian attack
11:49 AM • 14897 views
"Every such strike by Russia confirms - they don't take diplomacy seriously": Zelenskyy stated that the work of the negotiating team will be adjusted
Exclusive
11:48 AM • 22497 views
Forced mobilization of foreigners: the Verkhovna Rada defense committee commented on the likelihood of involving citizens of other countries in the army
February 3, 11:19 AM • 15023 views
Over 98% of GDP: Ukraine's public debt exceeded UAH 9 trillion - Ministry of FinancePhoto
February 3, 09:22 AM • 23108 views
General Staff confirms FPV training center and enemy electronic warfare station hit
Exclusive
February 3, 09:16 AM • 33508 views
"Massive strike on Ukraine is Russian preparation for negotiations": Verkhovna Rada defense committee reacted to the night enemy attack
February 3, 08:20 AM • 31419 views
Ukraine has agreed on a multi-level plan with Europe and the US to respond to Russia's ceasefire violations - FT
February 3, 07:02 AM • 28691 views
Russia attacked CHPPs and TPPs at -25°C, leaving hundreds of thousands of families without heat during the harshest winter frosts - Shmyhal
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
0.6m/s
77%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Kharkiv's leading thermal power plant severely damaged, restoration impossible - city council deputyFebruary 3, 09:06 AM • 29661 views
Second round of talks in Abu Dhabi: Peskov revealed who is part of the Russian delegationFebruary 3, 10:54 AM • 8028 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk admitted that the reality show "The Bachelor" did not meet his expectationsPhoto11:58 AM • 14114 views
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline group02:17 PM • 13744 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"02:37 PM • 11843 views
Publications
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"02:37 PM • 11878 views
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline group02:17 PM • 13779 views
Violations of military personnel's rights: where and with what complaints to turn toFebruary 3, 06:30 AM • 57984 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideoFebruary 2, 06:38 PM • 67259 views
Eurovision 2026 National Selection Final: when to watch and how to support your favoriteFebruary 2, 05:09 PM • 51504 views
Actual people
Mark Rutte
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleh Syniehubov
Andriy Sybiha
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
Kharkiv
United States
China
Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Monokate surprised with a new look: Kateryna Pavlenko became a platinum blonde before the National Selection for "Eurovision-2026"Video04:57 PM • 968 views
Liliia Rebryk showed how her daughter does gymnasticsPhoto02:20 PM • 6816 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk admitted that the reality show "The Bachelor" did not meet his expectationsPhoto11:58 AM • 14146 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-13" was denied marriage registration: the reason is knownPhotoFebruary 2, 07:01 PM • 30037 views
Trump threatens to sue comedian Trevor Noah over Epstein joke at GrammysVideoFebruary 2, 04:54 PM • 30602 views
Actual
Heating
Social network
Technology
Financial Times
Film

Entrepreneurs submitted 2,700 applications for energy assistance to sole proprietors in one day - Svyrydenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 270 views

On the first day, entrepreneurs submitted 2,700 applications for "Energy Assistance for Sole Proprietors," with another 9,000 applications in the process of being processed. Sole proprietors of groups 2-3 can receive up to 15,000 hryvnias for generators and electricity.

Entrepreneurs submitted 2,700 applications for energy assistance to sole proprietors in one day - Svyrydenko

During the first day, entrepreneurs have already submitted 2,700 applications for "Energy Aid for Sole Proprietors". Over 9,000 more applications are in the process of being submitted. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, UNN reports.

Details

She noted that sole proprietors of groups 2-3, who work in socially important areas and provide people with medicines, food, and other basic services, can receive one-time non-refundable financial assistance of up to 15,000 hryvnias.

The funds can be used to purchase or repair generators and other energy equipment, fuel for generators, or to pay for electricity for autonomous operation during outages.

Applications are submitted online through the Diia portal. 

The program is aimed at supporting small businesses to ensure continuous operation during power outages

- Svyrydenko noted.

Ministry of Justice restores access to USR data: 2.1 million individual entrepreneurs registered since early 202620.01.26, 10:49 • 2759 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyEconomy
Technology
Energy
Power outage
Pharmacy
Electricity
Yulia Svyrydenko