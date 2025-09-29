Entrepreneur in Kyiv created a landfill, causing 450,000 hryvnias in damages and polluting the soil

In Kyiv, an entrepreneur was served with a notice of suspicion for creating an illegal landfill, which led to soil contamination and caused 450,000 hryvnias in damages to the community. This was reported on Facebook by the Department of Strategic Investigations of the National Police of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

Kyiv police exposed the director of a commercial entity who organized the storage of hazardous waste on a leased plot and premises of a base in the Holosiivskyi district, without having the appropriate designated purpose for it.

This led to soil contamination and changes in its natural properties – the concentration of sulfates, phosphorus, and chlorides significantly exceeds the maximum permissible norms. According to the expert examination report, the amount of damages caused to the territorial community of the city is UAH 450,000. — law enforcement officers stated.

Based on the collected evidence, investigators of the Holosiivskyi Police Department notified the head of the company of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 239 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – "Pollution or damage to land."

Measures are currently being taken to compensate for the damages caused. Procedural guidance in the case is provided by the Holosiivskyi District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv.

The Department of Strategic Investigations of the National Police of Ukraine emphasized the importance of responding to such violations to protect the environment and the rights of territorial communities.

