Entrepreneur in Kyiv created a landfill, causing 450,000 hryvnias in damages and polluting the soil

$41.480.01
48.410.31
ukenru
Exclusive
02:44 PM • 10121 views
Gold at $3,800: why the market outpaced forecasts and what it means for the global economy
01:55 PM • 11876 views
Six-day blackout at ZNPP: State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate warns of serious threats to nuclear and radiation safety
Exclusive
12:39 PM • 21092 views
Acute stress reaction: what it is, signs, and ways to cope
11:33 AM • 26190 views
Magnetic storms in October 2025: when to expect and how to prepare
10:00 AM • 17430 views
EU plans to restrict movement of Russian diplomats in Europe due to threat of subversive activities
September 29, 07:20 AM • 20706 views
Dobropillia Counteroffensive: Syrskyi reports some enemy units encircled, 175 sq km of territory liberated
September 29, 06:17 AM • 13312 views
Gold sets historic record at $3800 per ounce: what's the reason?
September 29, 05:05 AM • 28583 views
Trump allowed Ukraine to launch long-range strikes on Russian territory - Kellogg
Exclusive
September 28, 08:59 AM • 48705 views
New opportunities and caution in plans: astro-forecast for all zodiac signs from September 29 to October 5Photo
Exclusive
September 28, 08:33 AM • 70133 views
Theft of children's tights: thieves broke through a tunnel and cut a wall
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
1m/s
96%
755mm
Popular news
Dead stowaway found in landing gear of plane from Europe in USSeptember 29, 06:18 AM • 20848 views
Bad Bunny to headline Super Bowl 2026 halftime showSeptember 29, 07:05 AM • 30878 views
Raiding instead of justice: the story of NABU's decade-long persecution of businessman Fedorychev10:08 AM • 24228 views
Comparing drug prices: how affordable generics are displacing branded drugsPhoto10:29 AM • 23721 views
Victoria Beckham hints at Spice Girls reunion at Oasis concert - Daily MailPhoto10:42 AM • 17732 views
Publications
Gold at $3,800: why the market outpaced forecasts and what it means for the global economy
Exclusive
02:44 PM • 10135 views
What kind of winter to expect this year: forecasts
Exclusive
02:40 PM • 8878 views
Acute stress reaction: what it is, signs, and ways to cope
Exclusive
12:39 PM • 21101 views
Magnetic storms in October 2025: when to expect and how to prepare11:33 AM • 26200 views
Comparing drug prices: how affordable generics are displacing branded drugsPhoto10:29 AM • 23944 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Ulf Kristersson
Boris Pistorius
Viktor Orbán
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Ukraine
Denmark
Germany
United States
Copenhagen
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The hardest decision in life: famous racer Hamilton shared sad news about his dog RoscoeVideo03:05 PM • 1642 views
Trump threatened 100% tariffs on foreign films01:59 PM • 5276 views
Victoria Beckham hints at Spice Girls reunion at Oasis concert - Daily MailPhoto10:42 AM • 17903 views
Bad Bunny to headline Super Bowl 2026 halftime showSeptember 29, 07:05 AM • 31047 views
US police detain boxer Terence Crawford on his birthday: what is knownPhotoVideoSeptember 29, 01:17 AM • 30177 views
Actual
The Guardian
MIM-104 Patriot
Pantsir missile system
Saab JAS 39 Gripen
Kh-101

Entrepreneur in Kyiv created a landfill, causing 450,000 hryvnias in damages and polluting the soil

Kyiv • UNN

 • 984 views

In Kyiv, an entrepreneur was served with a notice of suspicion for creating an illegal landfill, which led to soil pollution and caused 450,000 hryvnias in damages to the community. The director of a commercial entity organized the storage of hazardous waste on a leased plot in the Holosiivskyi district.

Entrepreneur in Kyiv created a landfill, causing 450,000 hryvnias in damages and polluting the soil

In Kyiv, an entrepreneur was served with a notice of suspicion for creating an illegal landfill, which led to soil contamination and caused 450,000 hryvnias in damages to the community. This was reported on Facebook by the Department of Strategic Investigations of the National Police of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

Kyiv police exposed the director of a commercial entity who organized the storage of hazardous waste on a leased plot and premises of a base in the Holosiivskyi district, without having the appropriate designated purpose for it.

This led to soil contamination and changes in its natural properties – the concentration of sulfates, phosphorus, and chlorides significantly exceeds the maximum permissible norms. According to the expert examination report, the amount of damages caused to the territorial community of the city is UAH 450,000.

— law enforcement officers stated.

Based on the collected evidence, investigators of the Holosiivskyi Police Department notified the head of the company of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 239 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – "Pollution or damage to land."

Measures are currently being taken to compensate for the damages caused. Procedural guidance in the case is provided by the Holosiivskyi District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv.

The Department of Strategic Investigations of the National Police of Ukraine emphasized the importance of responding to such violations to protect the environment and the rights of territorial communities.

An illegal laboratory in a nature reserve in Vinnytsia region produced narcotic substances29.09.25, 16:54 • 1158 views

Stepan Haftko

KyivCrimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Kyiv