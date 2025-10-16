Energy workers reminded about thrifty consumption: everyone must contribute to counteracting "darkness"
Kyiv • UNN
NEC "Ukrenergo" calls on Ukrainians to consume electricity sparingly due to damage to the energy system by enemy attacks. Adherence to simple rules will help balance the energy system and accelerate the lifting of restrictions.
A series of simple tips, including not allowing light in empty rooms, being careful when using powerful electrical appliances and energy-intensive processes, should help balance the energy system, and thus accelerate the cancellation of possible restrictions. This was reported by the press service of NEC "Ukrenergo".
Details
Regular enemy attacks on Ukraine's energy facilities caused significant damage to equipment and led to the forced application of restriction measures. Therefore, the energy system again needs support from the population, the main consumer of electricity. Ukrenergo proposed to follow the recommendations of energy workers on economical consumption. The rules are as follows:
- do not turn on several powerful electrical appliances at the same time;
- turn off the light in empty rooms and offices;
- unplug electrical appliances that you are not using, because the corresponding connection to the sockets also creates electricity consumption;
- it is better to postpone energy-intensive processes to nighttime, after 10:00 PM. This refers to washing, heating the boiler, and operating the dishwasher.
- it is also important to take care of replacing incandescent lamps with energy-saving ones, because according to the conclusion of NEC "Ukrenergo" - this has a very significant effect on a national scale;
- if possible, use energy-efficient household appliances.
Compliance (especially during peak loads on the energy system in the morning and evening) will help balance the energy system, allow to avoid, reduce the volume or accelerate the cancellation of introduced restrictions, writes the press service of the energy company.
Recall
On October 16, Kyiv and a number of regions were switched to emergency shutdowns for the second time in a day. This decision was made on the command of Ukrenergo.
As a result of night enemy attacks on energy facilities in 10 regions of Ukraine and Kyiv, emergency shutdowns are in effect, another region is on schedules.